Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UK accelerates support for efforts to stop Ebola outbreak at source
Thousands of vulnerable people will be supported by a new package of UK funding
-
UK steps up support for affected communities and frontline workers with £50 million package
-
Accelerated support comes as outbreak risks becoming deadliest on record
-
Africa Minister Kirsty McNeill announced measures on Parliament’s first day back
Thousands of vulnerable people will be supported by a new package of UK funding designed to help tackle the growing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
FCDO Minister for Africa, Kirsty McNeill, yesterday announced more than £50 million to support efforts to contain the disease, save lives and reduce the risk of further international spread – taking the full UK contribution to £78 million.
This comes as the largest Ebola outbreak in the DRC’s history continues to spread, on course to become the deadliest and most extensive Ebola epidemic ever recorded. This spread is against a backdrop of conflict, displacement and severe humanitarian need, compounding the risk of catastrophe on an unprecedented scale, increasing the urgency of international action.
The new UK package will help strengthen disease surveillance, support frontline health workers, improve infection prevention and control, expand access to treatment, strengthen community engagement and support safe and dignified burials.
On her first appearance at the Despatch Box after Parliament returned, Minister for Africa Kirsty McNeill announced these measures, demonstrating the importance the UK Government attaches to tackling the outbreak.
Minister for Africa Kirsty McNeill said:
Families across the DRC are living through unimaginable loss as Ebola tears through communities, claiming lives, and leaving thousands more fighting for survival.
We know that speed saves lives, which is why we were amongst the first to commit support and experts to the region, but as the outbreak intensifies, we are accelerating our response to match the pace and scale of the challenge.
The UK is already supporting the regional response through partnerships with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the World Health Organization, the United Nations and humanitarian organisations working on the front line. British public health experts have also been deployed across the region to support surveillance, infection prevention, community engagement and outbreak preparedness.
Notes to Editors
-
The £51m package announced yesterday consists of:
-
£40m from humanitarian crisis and contingency funding and unallocated spend
-
£11m in re-allocation from existing FCDO allocations
-
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-accelerates-support-for-efforts-to-stop-ebola-outbreak-at-source
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Russia’s actions do not change Ukraine’s sovereignty, nor rewrite her borders: UK statement at the UN General Assembly02/09/2026 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Sarah MacIntosh, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN General Assembly meeting on Ukraine.
Nepal-China floods: what you can do to help01/09/2026 11:10:00
Information on how you can support people affected by the floods and mudslide on the Nepal-China border.
Both parties must fulfil their commitments under Resolution 2803 and refrain from actions that undermine peace: UK statement at the UN Security Council27/08/2026 12:25:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Sarah MacIntosh, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.
Hunger is not inevitable, but often results from choices that deny civilians food, aid, and essential services: UK statement at the UN Security Council26/08/2026 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Kate Foster, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Food Security.
An end to the suffering in Sudan will only come through an humanitarian truce, a permanent ceasefire and an inclusive civilian-led political process: UK statement at the UN Security Council26/08/2026 11:10:00
Statement given recently (24 August 2026) by Ambassador Sarah MacIntosh, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Sudan.
British diplomacy to help UK businesses grow internationally26/08/2026 09:10:00
FCDO launches Global Network Programme, giving UK businesses access to British diplomatic expertise to support international trade opportunities.
Ukrainian Independence Day 2026: UK Statement to the OSCE25/08/2026 10:10:10
Arron Newble, Counsellor for Politico-Military Affairs, yesterday marked Ukraine’s 35th Independence Day by praising the courage of Ukrainians defending their sovereignty, identity and culture against Russia’s illegal war, and reaffirms the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s legitimate self-defence and a just and lasting peace.
Joint statement: Israel closing the investigation into strikes on World Central Kitchen convoy21/08/2026 16:05:00
Joint statement from the foreign ministries of Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom on Israel closing the investigation into strikes on the World Central Kitchen convoy in Gaza on 1 April 2024.