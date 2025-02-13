UK accession to US-Bahrain Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement

The International Agreements Committee publishes its report on the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA) between the US and Bahrain to the House of Lords for information.

Background

C-SIPA facilitates defence and security cooperation between the Parties, with the aim of securing greater regional security integration and prosperity by bolstering mutual deterrence. It also integrates soft commitments to cooperate on economic, trade and investment matters - namely investment opportunities and supply chain diligence - and on science, innovation, and technology development.

The Committee welcomes the contribution that C-SIPA makes to supporting and stabilising relations in the region.

Key points

The report notes the following points about accession to the agreement:

The safety and security of a prosperous Middle East is clearly in the interests of the UK, and the Committee welcomes the Government's ongoing commitment to Bahrain and the stability of the region.

Participation in C-SIPA does not appear to go beyond the UK’s existing commitments to Bahrain. However, the Committee welcomes the UK’s accession to a legally binding and publicly available agreement.

The Committee welcomes the commitment to consult “at the highest level” with other Parties to the agreement in the event or threat of an attack on another Party to the agreement. Placing this commitment in the public domain is an important expression of this Government’s support for the security of the region.

The Committee welcomes initiatives to support trade and investment contained in the agreement, acknowledging the growing linkages between the economic, trade and security spheres.

The report similarly considers the inclusion of a pillar on science, technology and network security in C-SIPA. While it is not yet clear how cooperation is likely to develop in these spheres, the Committee encourages initiatives to support responsible development of new technologies, information sharing and knowledge exchange.

While noting the utility of C-SIPA as it stands, the Committee welcomes any exploration of potential additional Parties, should it be determined that their accession would contribute to the overall goal of security and prosperity in the region.

Chair’s comments

The Rt Hon. Lord Goldsmith KC, Chair of the House of Lords International Agreements Committee, said:

“We welcome the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement.

“UK accession to C-SIPA supplements other commitments the UK has to Bahrain, mostly contained in a 2012 defence cooperation partnership which has been renewed every five years. We note the overlap between C-SIPA and previous arrangements, and welcome the institutionalisation of the UK's approach to defence cooperation with Bahrain and commitments to the region in a publicly available and legally binding framework.”

