UK adult site introduces age verification measures following engagement with Ofcom

Tapnet Ltd – which provides the online adult video service RevealMe – has introduced age verification measures, after Ofcom raised concerns that it was not doing enough to prevent children from being able to access pornography on its platform.

Under existing regulations that pre-date the UK’s new online safety laws, video-sharing platforms (VSPs) established in the UK are required to take measures to prevent under-18s from accessing pornographic material.

What Ofcom has done under VSP regulations

Earlier this year, we launched an enforcement programme into the age assurance measures of UK adult sites, to examine the scale of potential compliance concerns in the sector and determine whether any further action was required.

This followed our formal information-gathering exercise, which highlighted that certain sites may not be meeting the standards expected of them. Initially, Tapnet did not provide the required information by the deadline we set, and we fined the company for not complying with our information request rules.

Once the information was provided, we raised our concerns with RevealMe that it was relying on self-declaration and debit card payments to provide assurance as to the age of its users.

Click here for the full press release