Ofcom
|Printable version
UK adult site introduces age verification measures following engagement with Ofcom
Tapnet Ltd – which provides the online adult video service RevealMe – has introduced age verification measures, after Ofcom raised concerns that it was not doing enough to prevent children from being able to access pornography on its platform.
Under existing regulations that pre-date the UK’s new online safety laws, video-sharing platforms (VSPs) established in the UK are required to take measures to prevent under-18s from accessing pornographic material.
What Ofcom has done under VSP regulations
Earlier this year, we launched an enforcement programme into the age assurance measures of UK adult sites, to examine the scale of potential compliance concerns in the sector and determine whether any further action was required.
This followed our formal information-gathering exercise, which highlighted that certain sites may not be meeting the standards expected of them. Initially, Tapnet did not provide the required information by the deadline we set, and we fined the company for not complying with our information request rules.
Once the information was provided, we raised our concerns with RevealMe that it was relying on self-declaration and debit card payments to provide assurance as to the age of its users.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2023/adult-site-introduces-age-verification-after-ofcom-engagement
Latest News from
Ofcom
Ofcom investigation helps to convict man for amateur radio interference27/11/2023 09:20:00
Investigations carried out by Ofcom’s spectrum experts have helped to secure the conviction of a man who was deliberately causing harmful interference to amateur radio users in and around Hull.
Shell Energy fined £1.4m for failing to flag end of contracts and best deals to phone and broadband customers21/11/2023 15:25:00
Ofcom has today fined Shell Energy £1,400,000 for not properly prompting more than 70,000 phone and broadband customers to review their contract, or letting them know what they could save by signing up to a new deal.
Helping to tackle fraud under the new online safety regime17/11/2023 11:05:00
Fraud is a real source of consumer harm, and criminals often use online services to target their victims.
Top tips to stay safe from the scammers15/11/2023 15:05:00
This week is International Fraud Awareness Week, a global initiative aimed at minimising the impact of fraud by promoting anti-fraud awareness and education. Our research showed that 41 million people received a suspicious phone call or text during the summer of last year, so it pays to be aware of the risks of scams and frauds.
Royal Mail fined £5.6m for missing delivery targets14/11/2023 10:15:00
Ofcom yesterday fined Royal Mail £5.6m for failing to meet its First and Second Class delivery targets in the 2022/23 financial year.
Tech firms must clamp down on illegal online materials13/11/2023 12:25:00
Tech firms must use a range of measures to protect their users from illegal content online – from child sexual abuse material and grooming to fraud – under detailed plans set out by the new online safety regulator recently.
Online safety regulation is here, Ofcom is ready, and we will make a difference13/11/2023 09:05:00
Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Ofcom's Chief Executive Dame Melanie Dawes sets out the first major steps we're taking towards helping people in the UK live a safer life online.
Online safety – what is Ofcom’s role, and what does it mean for you?10/11/2023 10:15:00
The Online Safety Bill recently became the Online Safety Act, meaning it is now law.