Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
UK agrees deals on mackerel fishing with Norway and the Faroe Islands

New fisheries arrangements will significantly reduce fishing pressure on mackerel.

The UK has today agreed a set of fisheries arrangements with Norway and the Faroe Islands with respect to North-East Atlantic mackerel.

Those arrangements reduce fishing pressure on the stock significantly and act as a stepping-stone towards a long-term quota-sharing arrangement involving all coastal states to the stock. 

They will mean access for Norway and Faroes to fish some of their quota in the UK zone in return for an annual transfer of some of their quota to the UK.

The details of the arrangements can be found on gov.uk.

 

