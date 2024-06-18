Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
UK agrees deals on mackerel fishing with Norway and the Faroe Islands
New fisheries arrangements will significantly reduce fishing pressure on mackerel.
The UK has today agreed a set of fisheries arrangements with Norway and the Faroe Islands with respect to North-East Atlantic mackerel.
Those arrangements reduce fishing pressure on the stock significantly and act as a stepping-stone towards a long-term quota-sharing arrangement involving all coastal states to the stock.
They will mean access for Norway and Faroes to fish some of their quota in the UK zone in return for an annual transfer of some of their quota to the UK.
The details of the arrangements can be found on gov.uk.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-agrees-deals-on-mackerel-fishing-with-norway-and-the-faroe-islands
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Restriction orders extended for Hoads Wood and Eastchurch14/06/2024 15:27:00
Environment Agency has obtained an extension for restriction orders on illegal waste sites in Kent.
Recreational bluefin tuna fishing permits introduced in new legislation07/06/2024 16:15:00
A catch and release fishery will open in England this summer.
Inspection surge to crack down on water sector pollution07/06/2024 15:15:00
Water company inspections will more than quadruple as the government cracks down on poor performing companies.
Bluetongue virus – Latest situation: Chief Vet urges vigilance07/06/2024 11:15:00
Bluetongue does not affect human health or food safety.
UK declares freedom from bird flu31/05/2024 11:10:00
The UK has self-declared freedom from highly pathogenic avian influenza
Upcoming XL Bully neutering deadline30/05/2024 16:25:00
Owners of registered XL Bully dogs that were aged 12 months or older on 31 January 2024 must have their dogs neutered by 30 June 2024
Oak processionary moth – warning issued ahead of hatching season30/05/2024 11:20:00
Public and construction trade vigilance needed as greatest risk period for oak processionary moth (OPM) begins.