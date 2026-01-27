techUK
UK AI Innovation boost as government invests £36m into making Cambridge supercomputer six times more powerful
techUK is keeping track of the 2026 updates to the AI Opportunities Action Plan. A full summary of all the announcements this month is forthcoming.
The government yesterday announced a £36 million investment to upgrade the DAWN supercomputer at the University of Cambridge, aimed at increasing its computing power sixfold and significantly expanding access to high-performance AI compute in the UK.
The investment aims to further tackle long-standing limitations on access to advanced computing for UK researchers, start-ups, and SMEs. By expanding DAWN’s capacity through the AI Research Resource (AIRR) programme, the government can now provide wider, free access to cutting-edge AI chips.
This update to DAWN through AIRR will equip researchers with AMD’s latest MI355X chips, Dell supercomputer infrastructure, and StackHPC software. Deployment is aiming to begin in Spring 2026.
This expansion will enable UK researchers and businesses to work with larger datasets, develop more complex models, and accelerate breakthroughs in areas such as healthcare, environmental modelling, and public service delivery. DAWN already supports more than 350 projects, including personalised cancer vaccines and advanced climate modelling to prepare for extreme weather conditions.
Why has this been announced?
This announcement forms part of the government’s broader strategy to support AI innovation, as outlined in the January 2025 AI Opportunities Action Plan, which sets out 50 recommendations and includes major commitments such as a twentyfold increase in available compute capacity by 2030 and a £750 million investment in a new national supercomputer in Edinburgh.
It also aligns with the July 2025 UK Compute Roadmap, which builds on the Action Plan by setting out additional long-term commitments to strengthen the UK’s national compute capabilities and ensure long-term investment.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/uk-ai-innovation-boost-as-government-invests-36m-into-making-cambridge-supercomputer-six-times-more-powerful.html
