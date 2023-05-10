National Cyber Security Centre
|Printable version
UK and allies expose Snake malware threat from Russian cyber actors
Snake malware and its variants have been a core component in Russian operations carried out by Centre 16 of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).
The UK and international allies yesterday (Tuesday) issued a joint advisory revealing technical details about a sophisticated espionage tool used by Russian cyber actors against their targets.
Snake malware and its variants have been a core component in Russian espionage operations carried out by Centre 16 of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) for nearly two decades.
The implant has been used to collect sensitive information from specific targets, such as government networks, research facilities and journalists, with Snake infrastructure identified in more than 50 countries across the world.
The advisory, which has been published by the National Cyber Security Centre – a part of GCHQ – and agencies from the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, is designed to help organisations understand how Snake operates and provides suggested mitigations to help defend against the threat.
Paul Chichester, NCSC Director of Operations, said:
“The advisory lifts the lid on a highly sophisticated espionage tool used by Russian cyber actors, helping to expose the tactics and techniques being used against specific targets around the world.
“We strongly encourage organisations to read the technical information about Snake malware and implement the mitigations to help detect and defend against this advanced threat.”
The NCSC has issued the advisory with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the National Security Agency (NSA), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Cyber National Mission Force, the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (CCCS), the Communications Security Establishment (CSE), the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) and the New Zealand National Cyber Security Centre.
The advisory can be read on CISA's website.
Original article link: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/news/uk-and-allies-expose-snake-malware-threat-from-russian-cyber-actors
Latest News from
National Cyber Security Centre
UK and international partners publish joint guidance to help communities create secure smart cities21/04/2023 10:05:00
New guide, published during CYBERUK 2023, sets out cyber security best practices for creating connected places.
Peace process accelerated Northern Ireland's rise as global cyber security hub, UK cyber chief says21/04/2023 09:05:00
Northern Ireland continues to play a critical role in securing UK-wide online resilience 25 years after the pivotal accord was signed.
New analysis highlights strength of Ukraine's defence against “unprecedented” Russian offensive20/04/2023 15:10:00
Report from the European Cyber Conflict Research Initiative (ECCRI) gives new insights into the role of cyber criminals and political hacktivists in a conflict, and critical questions around industry support to Ukraine's cyber resilience.
UK and international partners share advice to help turn the dial on tech product security13/04/2023 16:15:00
New guide calls on manufacturers to ensure technology products are made secure by design and by default.
Business leaders urged to grip cyber risks with fresh support from experts30/03/2023 17:20:00
Refreshed guidance from the NCSC will support board members govern online risk.
NCSC launches flagship new services to help millions of small organisations stay safe online22/03/2023 14:20:00
New online tools for small organisations to help find and fix any cyber security issues.
International leaders to take centre stage at CYBERUK 2023 in Belfast15/03/2023 16:15:00
Top officials from the U.S., Canada, New Zealand and Singapore amongst speakers for CYBERUK 2023 announced yesterday.
UK's schoolgirl cyber security champions joined by undeclared war star at prestigious awards night15/03/2023 15:15:00
Winning teams from the National Cyber Security Centre’s 2023 CyberFirst Girls Competition attend prize-giving ceremony in Belfast.