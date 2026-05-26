UK and Australia pact on fast-moving AI security risks

UK and Australia agree deeper ties to tackle AI risks

The UK and Australia agree deeper ties to tackle AI risks, with new partnership between the UK AI Security Institute and the Australian AI Safety Institute.

Institutes to share information on frontier AI capabilities, collaborate on best practices in AI evaluation, and share research findings.

Agreement comes as latest research shows AI cybersecurity capabilities are advancing faster than ever before.

The UK and Australia deepened cooperation on AI security and safety when Ministers met in Canberra yesterday (Monday 25 May), as both nations move to stay ahead of emerging threats from powerful AI systems.

Under a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the UK AI Security Institute and Australian Safety Institute will work together to track the latest developments in frontier AI – including how these systems could be used in cyber-attacks, as well as how they can strengthen defences.

The partnership will see both countries share insights on AI capabilities, carry out research into emerging risks, and work together to develop international best practice for testing and evaluating AI systems – principles to help guide those working to ensure AI behaves as intended.

It will also open the door to staff exchanges between the two institutes, strengthening day to day collaboration. The agreement builds on the strong and deep ties that the UK and Australia already share, bringing that cooperation into the AI era at a moment when the technology is evolving at pace. Working closely with key allies will be critical managing these risks, while ensuring AI can be harnessed to safely drive growth and improve lives.

The UK’s AI Minister Kanishka Narayan yesterday signed the agreement alongside Australia’s Assistant Minister for Science, Technology and the Digital Economy, Dr Andrew Charlton, when they met in Canberra.

UK AI Minister, Kanishka Narayan, yesterday said:

Australia and the UK have always worked closely to keep our people safe – and that partnership matters more than ever in the age of AI. This technology is moving fast, and so are the risks that come with it – particularly in areas like cyber security. No country can tackle that alone. By working hand in hand with trusted partners such as Australia, we can stay ahead of the risks, strengthen our defences and make sure AI is used to improve lives for Brits and Aussies alike.

AISI’s agreement with its Australian counterpart adds to the wealth of work the Institute conducts with international partners. AISI shares best practice with AI research bodies across the world’s major economies, developed through the International Network for Advanced AI Measurement, Evaluation and Science and through its bilateral partnerships.

New research from the UK’s AI Security Institute underlines the urgency of this work, showing that advanced AI systems are rapidly improving their ability to carry out complex cyber-attacks, in particular – with opportunities for both attackers and defenders. AISI’s world-leading frontier AI research continues to inform UK policymaking, to help keep British businesses, critical infrastructure and the public safe.

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