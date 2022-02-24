UK and Belgium sign memorandum of understanding (MoU) on energy cooperation

The UK and Belgium have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to work closely on the path towards decarbonisation and future energy interconnection.

The United Kingdom’s Minister for Energy Greg Hands and Belgium’s Minister for Energy Tinne Van der Straeten signed an agreement on energy cooperation yesterday (23 February).

This memorandum of understanding deepens the UK and Belgium’s bilateral relationship and enables closer working on important energy priorities including:

multipurpose electricity interconnection

offshore wind

low carbon hydrogen

carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS)

UK Minister for Energy, Greg Hands said:

I’m pleased to be able to agree today even greater cooperation with our neighbours in Belgium on electricity interconnection. We already have a longstanding energy relationship and this agreement will strengthen our joint energy security and reduce our exposure to global energy prices.

Belgian Minister of Energy, Tinne Van der Straeten said: