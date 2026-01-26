UK and Europe sign historic pact to drive clean energy future

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband signs a historic clean energy security pact.

Energy Secretary signs historic clean energy security pact – the Hamburg Declaration – with European leaders at the North Sea Summit in Hamburg to deliver major offshore wind projects in shared waters

In an increasingly unstable world, UK and EU allies double down on clean power as route to energy sovereignty and abundance, protecting the British people and strengthening national security

New partnership signed to secure 100 GW of joint offshore wind projects – powering homes and businesses across the continent – built jointly between UK and EU companies

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has today (Monday 26 January) signed a historic clean energy security pact – the Hamburg Declaration – with European allies to bolster energy security for families and businesses across the UK and Europe, in an era of global instability.

The deal will drive forward an unprecedented fleet of joint offshore wind projects between European countries, including Germany, Norway, France and Denmark, taking advantage of Europe’s shared abundant energy in the North Sea.

The UK and Europe stand together amid global headwinds, to reaffirm their commitment to clean, secure energy as the only route to escape the fossil fuel rollercoaster. The summit comes after the UK delivered a record-breaking offshore wind auction, unlocking 7,000 jobs and driving £22 billion of private sector investment into the UK’s factories and ports.

Three years ago, North Sea countries pledged to build 300 GW of offshore wind in the North Sea by 2050, in response to Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and weaponisation of Europe’s energy supplies.

The deal agreed today means, for the first time, North Sea countries have agreed to deliver 100 GW of this offshore wind power through joint clean‑energy projects. These will include new ‘offshore wind hybrid assets’ – wind farms at sea that are directly connected to more than one country through interconnectors. This joint commitment is set out in the ‘Hamburg Declaration’, agreed today at the Future of the North Seas Summit.

The Energy Secretary met European leaders to push forward plans to transform the North Sea into the world’s largest ‘clean energy reservoir’. The major summit brings together European leaders in Germany, France, Belgium, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Denmark and Norway.

Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband, said:

We are standing up for our national interest by driving for clean energy, which can get the UK off the fossil fuel rollercoaster and give us energy sovereignty and abundance. After our record renewables auction, we today went further by signing a clean energy security pact with European allies to ensure we maximise the clean energy potential for the North Sea.

Industry are expected to respond to the pledge by unveiling ambitious plans for new projects. Interconnectors are crucial to Europe’s energy security, enabling countries in the North Sea to send clean power to where it’s needed most and end Europe’s reliance on volatile fossil fuel markets controlled by petrostates and dictators.

The UK is leading the way on the pledge, earlier this month the delivery of its record-breaking auction secured 8.4 GW of offshore wind – the biggest ever auction in European history. This includes projects in the North Sea, setting a powerful example to European partners.

Further key outcomes expected from the summit include:

Interconnected offshore grid – the Energy Secretary signing a statement of intent with Germany, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands to unlock cross-border offshore electricity projects, focusing on joint planning, cost-sharing and market arrangements to speed up delivery

Offshore Hybrid Assets – The UK agreeing a framework to deepen German and UK collaboration on offshore hybrid assets. These are advanced subsea energy infrastructure that combine offshore wind farm connections with electricity interconnectors. This would put UK firms at forefront of grid technology, unlocking export opportunities and boosting growth

Ben Wilson, President of National Grid Ventures, said:

Today is a step towards a more integrated energy system in the North Seas. LionLink and projects like those being announced today are important for maximising the efficient use of resources, reducing costs, and minimising the impact on coastal communities. Collaboration on projects like these are key to delivering on more secure, affordable energy for British and European consumers.

Dhara Vyas, Chief Executive of Energy UK, said:

The UK’s energy sector is fully behind the landmark efforts to be announced at the Hamburg North Sea Summit to transform the North Sea into a truly regional clean power hub. Delivering the goal of 100 GW of offshore cooperation projects by 2050 will require a relentless focus on maintaining the momentum of UK-EU alignment on electricity market coupling and ETS linkage. This deeper cooperation on supply chains, standardisation, and shared infrastructure is not just a strategic necessity, it is the most effective way to bring down energy costs for households and businesses while fuelling sustainable economic growth and high-value jobs for years to come.

Jane Cooper, Deputy Chief Executive of RenewableUK, said:

This ambitious announcement to build a vast number of new offshore wind farms jointly with our European partners will increase the energy security of the UK and the whole of the North Sea region significantly. This historic declaration puts offshore wind right at the heart of Europe’s power system, with the UK leading the way. We are strengthening our security collaboration to ensure the North Sea’s critical energy infrastructure is protected from harm, so that we can continue to generate the huge quantities of clean power needed by the UK and our neighbours reliably at all times.

William Bain, Head of Trade Policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, said:

It is essential for the UK’s energy security and economic growth that we co-operate more closely with our European allies to realise the full potential of the North Sea. The commitments set out in the Hamburg Declaration will deliver on that, allowing our businesses to work on joint projects on renewables, interconnectors and other vital energy infrastructure. The momentum from today’s Summit and Business Conference needs to be kept up.

Enrique Cornejo, Energy Policy Director, Offshore Energies UK, said:

In an increasingly volatile world, this deal sets ambitious targets for UK and European offshore wind collaboration. 100 GW from such joint projects would become a major part of our shared North Sea energy mix, which will include oil, gas and also hydrogen for decades to come. Affordable and secure energy is key to the UK’s future and to those of our European partners. The future of the North Sea is in our hands.

Gus Jaspert, Managing Director, Marine at The Crown Estate, said:

The UK’s offshore wind sector is a national success story and an engine of economic growth. It attracts billions in investment, supports tens of thousands of jobs across the country and each new turbine built boosts our energy security. As such we welcome opportunities for the UK to utilise its world-leading experience in offshore wind and work closely with international partners in the North Sea to collectively drive clean energy generation and enable greater energy security at a time of geopolitical uncertainty.

Notes to Editors

The Hamburg Declaration will be signed by Energy Ministers from Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Norway.

National grid analysis on interconnectors: Interconnectors deliver billions in benefits to Brits.