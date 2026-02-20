Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
UK and European allies to develop low-cost air defence weapons to protect NATO skies
European skies to be defended by advanced surface-to-air weapon under new multinational scheme.
Britain and its European allies will be better defended as they group together to develop new air defence weapons to protect European skies, the Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry has announced today.
At the European Group of Five (E5) meeting today, Friday 20 February, in Krakow, Britain along with France, Germany, Italy and Poland have launched the ‘Low-Cost Effectors & Autonomous Platforms’ initiative, known as LEAP.
LEAP will see the development of advanced low-cost air defence systems – such as autonomous drones or missiles – the first project of which will be delivered by 2027, providing an unparalleled opportunity to harness European defence financing, leadership, AI and autonomy.
This Government is stepping up on defence, delivering the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War – 2.6% of GDP from 2027 – to ensure that Britain and our allies are safe.
Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard MP said:
European security is at a pivotal moment. The UK and our E5 partners are stepping up – investing together in the next generation of air defence and autonomous systems to strengthen NATO’s shield and keep our people safe.
From innovation in our defence industries to our ironclad commitment to Ukraine, we’re showing that European nations are ready to deter, defend and if necessary, fight, together. “I’m proud of UK leadership on European security – building partnerships, developing capability and standing with Ukraine to protect our shared security.
Its first focus will be on a new surface-to-air weapon – a lightweight, affordable weapon designed to counter the drone and missile threat.
Rather than lengthy development cycles, and inspired by Ukraine’s battlefield innovation, the programme will prioritise speed and adaptability. LEAP will draw proposals from major defence manufacturers and small and medium sized enterprises.
The initiative comes as the UK is scaling up cooperation with European allies to develop new long-range precision and hypersonic weapons, with spending on projects exceeding £400 million this financial year.
The E5, which brings together Europe’s five biggest defence spenders, continues to play a crucial role in reinforcing NATO’s defences, boosting industrial resilience, and providing unshakeable support for Ukraine in the face of continued Russian aggression.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-european-allies-to-develop-low-cost-air-defence-weapons-to-protect-nato-skies
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Wales becomes UK launchpad for next generation autonomous technology20/02/2026 15:15:15
Welsh communities will benefit from high-skilled roles as a landmark £50 million Defence Growth Deal boosts autonomous technology
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in January 202620/02/2026 13:15:00
This report was issued in February 2026 and covers the time period 1 January 2026 to 31 January 2026 inclusive.
UK Carrier Strike Group to deploy to North Atlantic to keep UK safe17/02/2026 10:15:00
UK will bolster regional security by deploying a Carrier Strike Group to the North Atlantic and High North.
Enemy weapons detector in the hands of soldiers five years early16/02/2026 15:15:15
New acoustic weapon detection system will help keep soldier safe on the battlefield by helping to locate and target positions of enemy gunfire, mortars and explostions.
UK spends over £400 million on long-range weapons as cooperation scales up with European allies16/02/2026 11:20:00
UK will spend over £400 million this financial year on hypersonic and long-range weapons including joint projects with France, Germany, and Italy.
Bristol's apprentices celebrated as the future of the defence industry13/02/2026 15:15:15
Defence apprentices celebrated for National Apprenticeship week as Defence Minister visits Babcock International to witness the future of defence manufacturing.
Hypersonic missiles development accelerated by new contract13/02/2026 14:30:00
The development of the new hypersonic missiles will speed up thanks to a £12 million contract which will benefit British-based businesses.
UK to lead multinational cyber defence exercise from Singapore.12/02/2026 13:15:15
The UK will lead the multinational defensive cyber exercise Defence Cyber Marvel (DCM) 2026, a multilateral cyber defence exercise conducted by the British Army Cyber Association.