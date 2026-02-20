UK and European allies to develop low-cost air defence weapons to protect NATO skies

European skies to be defended by advanced surface-to-air weapon under new multinational scheme.

Britain and its European allies will be better defended as they group together to develop new air defence weapons to protect European skies, the Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry has announced today.

At the European Group of Five (E5) meeting today, Friday 20 February, in Krakow, Britain along with France, Germany, Italy and Poland have launched the ‘Low-Cost Effectors & Autonomous Platforms’ initiative, known as LEAP.

LEAP will see the development of advanced low-cost air defence systems – such as autonomous drones or missiles – the first project of which will be delivered by 2027, providing an unparalleled opportunity to harness European defence financing, leadership, AI and autonomy.

This Government is stepping up on defence, delivering the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War – 2.6% of GDP from 2027 – to ensure that Britain and our allies are safe.

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard MP said:

European security is at a pivotal moment. The UK and our E5 partners are stepping up – investing together in the next generation of air defence and autonomous systems to strengthen NATO’s shield and keep our people safe. From innovation in our defence industries to our ironclad commitment to Ukraine, we’re showing that European nations are ready to deter, defend and if necessary, fight, together. “I’m proud of UK leadership on European security – building partnerships, developing capability and standing with Ukraine to protect our shared security.

Its first focus will be on a new surface-to-air weapon – a lightweight, affordable weapon designed to counter the drone and missile threat.

Rather than lengthy development cycles, and inspired by Ukraine’s battlefield innovation, the programme will prioritise speed and adaptability. LEAP will draw proposals from major defence manufacturers and small and medium sized enterprises.

The initiative comes as the UK is scaling up cooperation with European allies to develop new long-range precision and hypersonic weapons, with spending on projects exceeding £400 million this financial year.

The E5, which brings together Europe’s five biggest defence spenders, continues to play a crucial role in reinforcing NATO’s defences, boosting industrial resilience, and providing unshakeable support for Ukraine in the face of continued Russian aggression.