UK and Faroe Islands reach agreement on fishing opportunities for 2025
UK secures over 2,000 tonnes of fishing opportunities through annual negotiations with the Faroe Islands, valued at £5 million.
The UK fishing industry will receive over 2,000 tonnes of fishing opportunities in Faroese waters, following annual negotiations with the Faroe Islands for 2025, the UK government yesterday (17 March) announced. Based on historical prices, those are valued at £5 million to the UK.
The agreement secures UK fishermen 880 tonnes of cod and haddock, 575 tonnes of saithe, as well as redfish, blue ling and ling, flatfish and other species in Faroese waters.
The agreement also reconfirms the UK and Faroese commitments to scientific cooperation and to establish a new joint Compliance Forum, which will allow the parties to share good practice on monitoring, control and surveillance.
The deal follows the conclusion of negotiations with the EU, Norway and other coastal States at the end of 2024. In total, this brings fishing opportunities secured for the UK fleet in 2025 in the main negotiating forums to 750,000, worth up £960m based on historic landing prices.
Fisheries Minister Daniel Zeichner yesterday said:
I’m pleased the UK has reached an agreement with the Faroe Islands that will allow UK fishing vessels to take advantage of valuable fishing opportunities in 2025.
This agreement concludes the UK’s fisheries negotiations for 2025 and will see our fleet ready to take advantage of the quotas secured through these key negotiating forums. This government will always stand up for the British fishing industry, supporting our coastal communities through a sustainable and economically successful fishing sector.
The UK negotiates annually with the Faroese Government under the UK-Faroe Islands fisheries framework agreement on potential exchanges of quota and broader fisheries management measures.
The agreement highlights both parties’ continued commitment to manage fisheries sustainably and support the long-term viability of stocks.
Throughout the negotiations, the UK Government worked closely with the devolved administrations to ensure that all fishing communities across the UK will benefit from the agreement.
