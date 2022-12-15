Home Office
Printable version
UK and France joint statement on small boat incident in the Channel
A joint statement by the Home Secretary of the UK, Mrs Suella Braverman, and the Minister of Interior and Overseas territories of France, Mr Gérald Darmanin.
Early yesterday morning [14 December 2022] authorities were alerted to an incident in the Channel concerning a small boat in distress. Regrettably, multiple fatalities have been confirmed.
Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic event, and on behalf of the UK and France, we send our deepest condolences to the loved ones of those involved.
There has been a coordinated response to this terrible tragedy, with UK and French actors working side by side. We commend the engagement of all those involved.
This tragic incident - like the loss of at least 27 people on 24 November last year – is a stark reminder of the urgent need to destroy the business model of people-smugglers.
We have prevented more than 30,000 crossings so far this year, and together with other European partners, including Europol, we have made over 500 arrests since 2020.
We recently agreed on a renewed bilateral framework to tackle illegal migration, with closer joint working and intelligence sharing, more French officers equipped with cutting-edge technology patrolling the French coast and UK and French officers working with each other’s law enforcement teams as embedded observers.
We also held a meeting in Calais format (Germany, Belgium, France, Great Britain, Netherlands) in Brussels on 8 December and resolved, with our European neighbours, to intensify our police, border and judicial cooperation, with the support of EU agencies.
Yesterday’s tragic incident underlines the importance of taking this forward together.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-france-joint-statement-on-small-boat-incident-in-the-channel
