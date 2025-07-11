Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
UK and France pledge joint funding for international biodiversity
The UK and France reaffirm their leadership in nature finance with matched contributions to support the International Advisory Panel on Biodiversity Credits
Following the UK-France Summit and the State Visit of President Macron, the UK and France have committed joint financial support for the International Advisory Panel on Biodiversity Credits (IAPB) to support its transition to an independent not-for-profit entity.
The new funding will support the initiative as it works globally to unlock finance, and support IAPB’s ambitious programme through to COP30 in Belém, including a Policy Lab to help governments develop enabling regulatory frameworks for biodiversity credit markets. It will also advance guidance and standards for robust market infrastructure and grow IAPB’s Community of Practice as a key forum for project developers and practitioners.
IAPB was co-launched by the UK and France in 2023 at the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris and brought together over 25 senior representatives from finance, business, science, NGOs, Indigenous Peoples, and local communities from more than a dozen countries. The Panel’s Framework for High Integrity Biodiversity Credit Markets, launched at CBD COP16 in Cali, Colombia, was well received globally, and featured 31 pilot projects showcasing how biodiversity credit markets are emerging worldwide. In June 2025, IAPB became fully operational as an independent not-for-profit entity.
His Majesty King Charles III and President Emmanuel Macron have both expressed strong support for IAPB’s mission since its inception, underscoring the importance of international collaboration in protecting and restoring nature.
The UK has committed £500,000 to support IAPB’s transition to an independent not-for-profit entity. The French Ministry of Environment, together with the French Treasury, has confirmed a matching contribution of €580,000.
This joint commitment highlights the UK and France’s leadership in shaping nature markets and aligning finance with global biodiversity goals to deliver real outcomes for people and planet.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-france-pledge-joint-funding-for-international-biodiversity
