UK and France seek views on commercial cyber intrusion industry practices

The Pall Mall Process is consulting on good practice for organisations operating in and around the market for commercial cyber intrusion capabilities.

The UK and France are launching this private consultation under the Pall Mall Process, an international and multistakeholder initiative to develop solutions through which to address the threat presented by the proliferation and irresponsible use of commercial cyber intrusion capabilities.

The Process was launched at Lancaster House in February 2024, when a coalition of states, businesses and civil society came together to discuss the issue. They published the Pall Mall Process Declaration, also available in French: Processus de Pall Mall

In April 2025, following an extensive multistakeholder consultation and negotiation, the Pall Mall Process agreed a Code of Practice for States, which sets forth political commitments and practical recommendations to address irresponsible use of commercial cyber intrusion capabilities and promote responsible behaviour across the cyber intrusion market. The Code of Practice for States has been supported by over 27 countries.

The UK and France are committed to working with the global multistakeholder community to implement policy options and new practices, track progress, and develop a shared picture for responsible practice. This includes the development of complementary guidelines for the commercial cyber intrusion industry to ensure the responsible development, sale and operation of these powerful capabilities.

Through this consultation we invite stakeholders to share views on good practice for organisations operating in and around the market for commercial cyber intrusion capabilities. We welcome responses from those in the industry themselves, as well as other stakeholders with relevant views and expertise.

The consultation will close on Monday 22 December 2025.

If you would like to take part in the consultation, you can register to participate by providing your contact details. You will then be provided with the consultation questionnaire.

Note: