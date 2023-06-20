Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
UK and French Justice Ministers united in support for Ukraine
UK Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, Alex Chalk was yesterday (19 June 2023) in Paris to meet French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti.
- Lord Chancellor Alex Chalk met with French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti
- Discussed joint priorities including support for International Criminal Court and Ukraine ahead of next month’s G7 meeting
- Justice Secretary to also meet legal firms and representatives to promote British and French joint legal services
The pair discussed shared priorities including their ongoing commitment to Ukraine and how to ensure there is accountability for Russian atrocities.
It follows an international Justice Ministers’ conference held in London earlier this year to boost support for the International Criminal Court’s vital investigations into war crimes.
Over 40 nations were represented at the conference in March, hosted by the UK and the Netherlands, with over £4 million announced in support of the International Criminal Court, including a £1 million contribution from the UK to support of the most vulnerable witnesses and victims of war crimes.
The support of over 50 national experts, including a number from France, has been offered to the Court – bringing their specialist knowledge in policing, forensics, and conflict-related sexual violence as well as crimes against children.
Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, Alex Chalk, yesterday said:
The UK and France hold many shared values and we discussed how we can work together to help the International Criminal Court bring war criminals to justice.
In close cooperation with our allies, we will continue to condemn in the strongest terms Russia’s aggression and help hold those responsible to account.
While in Paris, the Lord Chancellor also met a number of legal firms and representatives to further promote British legal services internationally.
It builds on the ‘GREAT Legal Services campaign’, dedicated to building the UK’s profile overseas and expanding our global networks.
The meeting comes ahead of next month’s G7 Justice Ministers’ Meeting, hosted in Japan, where countries will determine how to assist Ukraine’s rebuilding efforts in the fields of law and justice.
Invasion of Ukraine
- UK visa support for Ukrainian nationals
- Move to the UK if you're coming from Ukraine
- Homes for Ukraine: record your interest
- Find out about the UK’s response
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-french-justice-ministers-united-in-support-for-ukraine
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
CPS to have new obligation to meet adult rape victims ahead of trial19/06/2023 12:15:00
Rape victims will be given the opportunity to meet the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) staff involved in their case ahead of a trial in the latest move to guide them through the criminal justice system.
Crackdown on criminals silencing critics to be added to Economic Crime Bill14/06/2023 10:15:00
Judges will be given greater powers to dismiss lawsuits designed purely to evade scrutiny and stifle freedom of speech through government amendments to the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill.
Court Funds Office special and basic accounts interest rate increases13/06/2023 15:15:15
Increase of interest rates for Court Funds Office special and basic accounts from today (13 June 2023).
New Online Procedure Rule Committee launched13/06/2023 10:15:00
The Ministry of Justice yesterday (12 June 2023) launched a new Online Procedure Rule Committee to help guide judges, legal representatives and litigants through online court procedures.
New how-to guide to help families access trust funds of disabled young adults09/06/2023 15:20:00
Parents who care for disabled young people will be better supported to access vital savings – including Child Trust Funds – thanks to the launch of a new easy-to-use guide.
Three members appointed to the Legal Services Board31/05/2023 12:25:00
Mike Freer MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, has approved the appointments of Clare Brown, as a non-lay member and Kate Briscoe and Lizzie Peers, as lay members of the LSB.
Appointment of lay member to the Civil Procedure Rule Committee31/05/2023 11:25:00
The Lord Chancellor has approved the appointment of Elisabetta Sciallis as a lay member of the Civil Procedure Rule Committee.
Better support for bereaved families and eyewitnesses of homicide and major incidents30/05/2023 15:15:15
Homicide Service expanded to support more people impacted by homicide and tragedies such as Grenfell Tower fire.