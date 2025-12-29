Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
UK and Germany sign £52m contract for cutting-edge artillery
The UK has signed a £52 million contract with Germany for state-of-the-art military artillery.
- State-of-the-art military artillery that can move at speeds of up to 100km/h secured under £52 million contract.
- Joint deal speeds up delivery of military kit to both the UK and Germany – demonstrating deepening defence cooperation.
- Partnership strengthens NATO capabilities of collective defence – strengthening interoperability.
Military artillery that can fire on the move and hit targets 70km away has been secured under a major £52 million contract between the UK and Germany.
The deal means the UK will receive a cutting-edge Early Capability Demonstrator (ECD) platform of the RCH 155, with two more going to Germany for joint testing.
This joint procurement demonstrates deepening defence cooperation between the UK and Germany under the Trinity House agreement signed in October 2024 – a landmark defence agreement that committed both nations to military collaboration.
RCH 155 is a long-term solution for the British Army’s Mobile Fires Platform requirement. Soldiers currently operate the 14 Archer artillery systems, which are the short-term replacement for the AS90 guns gifted to Ukraine.
The RCH 155 is mounted on to a BOXER armoured vehicle and it can:
- Fire 8 rounds per minute while moving at speeds up to 100km/h.
- Hit targets in any direction without repositioning.
- Travel 700km without refuelling – similar to the driving distance from Cornwall to Newcastle.
- Operate with only 2 crew members thanks to cutting-edge automation.
Unlike traditional artillery that needs to stop and set up before firing, this system shoots while on the move, making it faster and harder for adversaries to target.
Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard MP said:
The British Army will soon have new artillery that can fire on the move. This builds on lessons from Ukraine enabling our Army to hit targets 70km away and move fast away from returning fire so they can fire again.
The war in Ukraine has demonstrated the importance of being able to fire rapidly and move, and it is such lessons that are informing our procurement decisions and helping us deliver on the Strategic Defence Review.
As part of the contract, the UK and Germany will share test data and facilities, ensuring both nations get world-class equipment. This means both nations are accelerating procurement timelines whilst reducing costs – delivering better value for taxpayers and enhanced capability for both Armed Forces.
Edward Cutts, Senior Responsible Owner of Mobile Fires in the Army, said:
This joint demonstrator programme exemplifies the strength and ambition of the Trinity House Agreement. By working hand-in-hand with Germany, we’re not only accelerating the delivery of world-class artillery capability for the British Army, but doing so more efficiently and cost-effectively than either nation could achieve alone.
The RCH 155 represents a step-change in mobile artillery – combining devastating firepower with the ability to rapidly reposition. This collaboration ensures our soldiers will be equipped with cutting-edge technology whilst strengthening the interoperability between UK and German forces that is vital to NATO’s collective defence.
The contract agreement supports the Strategic Defence Review – ensuring defence is an engine for growth in this parliament and supporting skilled jobs across the UK defence industry.
The deal strengthens military ties between the UK and Germany – vital for NATO’s collective defence as global threats on the world stage evolve.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-germany-sign-52m-contract-for-cutting-edge-artillery
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Armed forces to launch ‘Gap Year’ scheme for young people to bolster skills and leadership29/12/2025 10:20:00
Armed Forces to launch “gap year” Foundation Scheme in 2026 to give under-25s experience of armed forces
2025 sees highest British defence exports since records began in huge boost to workers and companies29/12/2025 09:20:00
The UK has seen the highest value of defence exports in 2025 since records began
Homes fit for heroes: 1,000 military homes upgraded in time for Christmas24/12/2025 11:15:00
Military families across the UK will celebrate Christmas in homes fit for heroes as improvements to fix 1,000 of the worst forces houses have completed ahead of schedule.
UK meets with international coalition to keep space safe17/12/2025 16:20:00
The UK has met with allies as part the Combined Space Operations Initiative (CSpO), a ten-nation space coalition spanning four continents, to discuss the security of space.
UK sends automated turrets and missiles to shoot down Russian drones, as part of £600 million air defence package for Ukraine17/12/2025 13:05:00
The UK has committed £600 million in air-defence capabilities, including cutting edge turrets that can shoot down Russian drones to support Ukraine through the winter.
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in November 202516/12/2025 15:15:15
This report was issued in December 2025 and covers the time period 1 November 2025 to 30 November 2025 inclusive.
Rapid £140 million boost for drone and counter-drone tech from newly-formed UK Defence Innovation16/12/2025 10:15:00
UK Defence Innovation (UKDI) will invest over £140 million in drone and counter-drone technology in its first year of operation.
UK launches new Military Intelligence Services as hostile threats surge15/12/2025 10:20:00
New unified organisation to speed up how Defence gathers and shares intelligence.