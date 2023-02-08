Ministry of Defence
UK and Greece seek strengthened Defence partnership
Greece and the United Kingdom yesterday signed a new defence and security agreement, targeting closer collaboration to benefit each country’s military.
Greece’s Minister for National Defence, Nikos Panagiotopoulos, signed the Joint Vision Statement (JVS) with UK Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, on a visit to the UK, which included a Guard of Honour in London and a tour of HMS Diamond – a Royal Navy destroyer - at His Majesty’s Naval Base Portsmouth.
The JVS highlights the shared determination to work together to enhance resilience against all security threats and challenges in the Euro-Atlantic area. To further develop the UK-Greek relationship, an annual ‘Roadmap’ outlining the defence cooperation priorities will be agreed each year.
Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace said:
Greece is our long-standing NATO ally and defence partner and I am delighted to welcome Nikos Panagiotopoulos.
This new joint defence and security agreement will promote greater UK-Greece collaboration and defence cooperation, helping us tackle shared security threats and challenges in the Euro-Atlantic.
To address new threats and challenges, Greece and the UK will look to exploit new opportunities for collaboration, including enhancing the effectiveness and interoperability of our Armed Forces, and improving capabilities provided to NATO, including high readiness forces such as the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps.
Building on a successful history of capability collaboration, the nations will also work together to develop innovative solutions for future equipment needs, maximising military interoperability, and reducing acquisition and support costs.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-greece-seek-strengthened-defence-partnership
