UK and international partners confirm support for Special Tribunal on Crime of Aggression as Foreign Secretary visits Lviv

Foreign Secretary David Lammy will visit Lviv today [Friday 9 May] in joint show of support for Ukraine’s future in Europe

visiting Lviv, European partners will reaffirm their commitment to securing a just and lasting peace

for the first time, ministers will also confirm their support for the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine

Visiting Lviv to stand in solidarity with Ukraine in their defence against Russia’s illegal invasion, Foreign Secretary David Lammy will join European ministers in the city to hold further talks on securing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

He will also, alongside representatives of the Core Group of at least 37 countries, announce united and ardent support for the establishment of a Special Tribunal, to hold those responsible for the crime of aggression against Ukraine to account.

Today’s events come as the Prime Minister announced a major package of sanctions to target the decrepit and dangerous shadow fleet carrying Russian oil. Our world-leading sanctions have plunged Putin’s ships into crisis. According to some estimates, sanctions have crippled 200 ships – almost half of Putin’s entire fleet.

The UK has been clear that the security of the UK, which underpins this government’s Plan for Change, starts in Ukraine. Securing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and combating Russia’s malign influence around the world mean a safer Britain at home. We are boosting our defence spending , with an increase of £13.4 billion year on year, to respond to these challenges.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

Today – and every day – we stand with Ukraine. We stand for a just and lasting peace, for a secure Europe, and for accountability and justice. I have been supportive of a Special Tribunal to prosecute Russia’s leaders for their war of aggression since March 2022, just weeks after Putin’s full-scale invasion. This was a key manifesto commitment and as soon as we came into government, we made it a top priority. We stand against Putin, against his stalling and backtracking on peace, and against his dodgy shadow fleet of oil tankers. We are determined to sink his failing ambition to fund his illegal war through them – that is why we have today unleashed the largest package of sanctions against them, with 110 targets. We call on Russia to drop the gimmicks and agree to an unconditional ceasefire as Ukraine has done. Those standing with Putin today in Moscow should reflect on the lessons of history: peace will always prevail and aggressors will never be allowed to succeed. Through our 100 Year Partnership, this government’s Plan for Change and our ongoing military and diplomatic support, the UK’s commitment to Ukraine is stronger than ever.

The Foreign Secretary will join 17 other foreign ministers and Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha to discuss the next steps for an enduring peace in Europe. European ministers will make clear that they are united in support of Ukraine and its clear commitment to peace, and condemn Putin’s stalling, backtracking and ongoing bombardment of Ukrainian civilians.

The Special Tribunal meeting is a milestone moment, as we now have the legal foundations for a Tribunal, following the culmination of more than two years of careful and complex negotiations among at least 37 states to deliver a united position on justice and accountability. The government is delivering on its manifesto, and the UK is building on its commitments as part of the UK-Ukraine 100 Year Partnership.

The UK will also provide nearly £25 million in new funding to support local Ukrainian organisations protect the most vulnerable who continue to suffer from Russia’s ongoing aggression.

This includes £10 million to HAVEN to protect and evacuate civilians in frontline areas where Russian attacks continue and £5 million to Mercy Corps so they can support local organisations to meet people’s basic needs as quickly as possible in an emergency. £9.4 million will go to the Ukrainian Red Cross who continue to build up Ukraine’s country-wide emergency response to urgent humanitarian needs. Some of this funding will improve access to and the quality of recovery and rehabilitation services, including for veterans.

The Foreign Secretary’s visit comes as Ukrainian grain and other food produce, supported by £3 million provided by the UK for the World Food Programme to send produce to Syria, arrives in Türkiye to be distributed worldwide. This Ukrainian produce provides a lifeline to the most vulnerable around the world including in Syria with Ukrainian grain crucial for global food security. In stark contrast, Russia repeatedly attacked Ukrainian port infrastructure and ships and has imposed conditions on a Black Sea ceasefire.

Today’s meeting in Lviv highlights the strength of European unity. Today, and its historical importance, should service as a reminder that peace, respect of sovereignty, and justice will always prevail.

The British people have never once wavered in their support for Ukraine. Supporting them means defending our shared democratic values and Ukraine’s right to determine its own future in a free and peaceful Europe.

