UK and international partners publish joint guidance to help communities create secure smart cities

New guide, published during CYBERUK 2023, sets out cyber security best practices for creating connected places.

The UK and international partners have published new advice to help communities balance the cyber security risks involved with creating smart cities.

The new joint Cybersecurity Best Practices for Smart Cities guide, issued by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) – a part of GCHQ – alongside agencies from the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, is designed to help ensure connected technologies are integrated into infrastructure in a way which protects systems and data.

It highlights that smart cities, or connected places, have the potential to offer communities cost savings and quality-of-living improvements, but notes these benefits must be balanced with the risks.

These risks include an expanded and interconnected attack surface, risks from the supply chain and vulnerabilities that can be introduced by automating infrastructure operations.

Communities considering adopting smart cities technologies are encouraged to consult this new guidance to understand the risks and how to mitigate them.

Lindy Cameron, NCSC CEO, said:

“Connected places have the potential to make everyday life safer and more resilient for citizens; however, it’s vital the benefits are balanced in a way which safeguards security and data privacy.

“Our new joint guidance will help communities manage the risks involved when integrating connected technologies into their infrastructure and take action to protect systems and data from online threats.”

The new guide has been published on day two of CYBERUK 2023, the UK’s flagship cyber security conference, which is taking place in Northern Ireland.

The NCSC has issued this guide with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the National Security Agency (NSA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (CCCS), and the New Zealand National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC-NZ).

It can be read on the CISA website.

Read the full 'Cybersecurity Best Practices for Smart Cities' guidance on the CISA website.