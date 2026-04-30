UK and Irish Governments to reaffirm security cooperation and commitment to Legacy at BIIGC

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP, alongside Parliamentary under-Secretary of State, Matthew Patrick MP, yesterday welcomed Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee TD, and Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, Jim O’Callaghan TD, at Hillsborough Castle for the BIIGC.

The British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC) was yesterday [Thursday 30 April] held at Hillsborough Castle. Against the backdrop of recent attacks on police stations in Northern Ireland, and at a pivotal moment of legislative transition for the Troubles Bill, both governments are set to reaffirm their unshakeable commitment to the Good Friday Agreement, upholding peace and the continued stability of the devolved institutions.

Condemnation of the recent attack on Dunmurry Police Station is expected - as well as the attempted attack outside Lurgan police station in March - as the UK and Irish governments confront the reckless disregard shown by dissident republicans towards local communities and businesses in Northern Ireland.

During the meeting, the UK Government will emphasise its commitment to the Troubles Bill and the landmark joint agreement made with the Irish Government in September 2025. Following Monday’s successful carry-over motion in Westminster, the Secretary of State will reiterate his pledge to continue progress on the Bill early in the next session.

The Secretary of State will outline the Government’s commitment to a legacy framework that is legally sound, helps victims, including hundreds of Armed Forces families still looking for answers about what happened to their loved ones during the Troubles; and offers the strongest possible protections to veterans who served in Northern Ireland, and helped secure the peace of the Good Friday Agreement.

In addition to security and legacy, the Conference will reflect the bilateral commitments made at the second UK-Ireland Summit in Cork earlier this year. Discussions will include the joint commitment to develop any future digital ID solutions in partnership and opportunities to share lessons from the Northern Ireland peace process and enhance cross-border economic resilience.