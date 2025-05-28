HM Treasury
|Printable version
UK and Isle of Man discuss measures against tax avoidance and evasion
The Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury and the Isle of Man Treasury Minister agree to joint working to crack down on promotors of tax avoidance schemes.
Isle of Man Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK held a virtual meeting with the UK Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury James Murray MP earlier yesterday (27 May).
Following the meeting they issued this joint statement:
The UK and the Isle of Man have a long-standing history of collaboration in the fight against tax avoidance and evasion, and in our successful cooperative efforts to promote transparency while ensuring that our tax systems are robust and fair.
The UK and the Isle of Man were amongst the early adopters of the Common Reporting Standard, which facilitates the automatic exchange of financial account information between jurisdictions, and are both working on the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework which will see the automatic exchange of information on crypto-assets. Both jurisdictions have also recently implemented measures in relation to the Global Base Erosion Rules under the OECD’s Pillar 2 Global Minimum Tax.
Both governments are committed to taking robust action to deter and disrupt the activities of those who seek to promote marketed tax avoidance schemes that threaten our tax systems and the reputations of our well-established and globally-attractive service sectors. This proactive stance safeguards tax revenues and ensures fairness for all taxpayers.
Recognising the need to go further, and noting the UK Government’s ongoing consultation on steps to crack down on promoters of marketed tax avoidance schemes, we are pleased that we have been able to agree to explore ways to further enhance information flows, joint working and other ways in which tangible benefits for both jurisdictions can be achieved.
We look forward to continuing our partnership and achieving tangible results in our shared objective of combatting tax avoidance and evasion.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-isle-of-man-discuss-measures-against-tax-avoidance-and-evasion
Latest News from
HM Treasury
IMF concludes annual Mission to assess UK economy – upgrading UK growth and endorsing fiscal strategy.28/05/2025 13:15:00
IMF upgraded the UK’s growth forecast for 2025 to 1.2%, saying that “an economic recovery is underway”.
Major investment partnership worth £24 billion to transform key growth sectors and deliver affordable housing across UK20/05/2025 10:12:10
A major new partnership between the Crown Estate and Lendlease has been agreed which will unlock housing and science innovation hubs across the UK worth £24 billion.
New rules to end Buy-Now, Pay-Later wild-west, protect millions of shoppers and drive growth19/05/2025 15:20:00
Over 10 million people who use Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) products will gain stronger rights and clearer protections under new rules - stopping unaffordable borrowing and helping families keep more of their money.
Government goes further and faster to boost capital markets by delivering PISCES15/05/2025 15:25:00
Capital markets are set to be boosted, as part of this government's Plan for Change.
Pension schemes back British growth15/05/2025 15:10:00
Mansion House Accord unlocks up to £50 billion investment for the economy, with first commitments to invest in the UK.
Competition watchdog gets green light for growth in latest move to back business15/05/2025 14:22:00
Businesses and consumers will benefit from new growth-focused Strategic Steer set for the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), in the latest step of the government’s agenda to reform regulation to drive growth as part of the plan for change.
Another boost for British car industry as £1 billion secured for new Sunderland gigafactory09/05/2025 15:25:00
New state-of-the-art gigafactory ignites growth in industrial heartlands, supporting 1,000 jobs and powering up 100,000 electric vehicles a year
New cryptoasset rules to drive growth and protect consumers30/04/2025 12:15:00
Changes support innovation while cracking down on fraudsters
Valuation Office Agency scrapped in government drive to slash inefficiencies29/04/2025 11:10:00
Reforms to cut red tape, make savings, and improve businesses’ experience of the tax system were yesterday (28 April 2025) set out by Tax Minister James Murray, helping to deliver the Plan for Change by creating the conditions for growth.