Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
UK and Japan sign arrangement to cooperate in space
Leaders of the Royal Air Force and the Koku-Jietai (Japan Air Self Defence Force) have signed Terms of Reference outlining future space cooperation.
The UK’s Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, and Japan’s Chief of Staff of the Koku-Kietai, General Shunji Izutsu, signed a Terms of Reference document after talks at DSEI Japan, which is being held this week in Tokyo.
This arrangement establishes a framework for Space Engagement Talks, which will facilitate future cooperation between the Koku-Jietai and UK Space Command. This cooperation will cover areas such as operational knowledge sharing, collaborative exercises and training, and personnel exchanges. It also sets out a mutual desire for the sharing of space-related information through future information sharing arrangements.
Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, Chief of the Air Staff, said:
Japan is a valued international partner of the UK. We share common values and strategic interests, and we are working ever more closely in the face of global security challenges. The space domain is critical to our shared security and prosperity, and a vital area of cooperation, underpinned by UK Space Command and the Koku-Jietai.
Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston and Air Vice-Marshal Paul Godfrey were both in Tokyo for DSEI Japan. With an expected 10,000 visitors and 200 exhibitors from at least 15 countries, DSEI Japan is an opportunity for the UK to build and strengthen key relationships whilst promoting UK priorities in key areas such as air and missile defence, unmanned air capability, maritime, cyber and space.
Air Vice-Marshal Paul Godfrey, Commander of UK Space Command, said:
Our international partners are our greatest advantage in the space domain. This arrangement is an important step as we build our relationship with the JASDF, so that we can keep space safe, secure, and sustainable for the benefit of all.
UK Space Command is the Defence lead for space operations, space workforce, and space capability. It’s a Joint Command, based at RAF High Wycombe, and staffed by personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force, alongside civil servants, and contractors.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-japan-sign-arrangement-to-cooperate-in-space
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
British Army announces new artillery deal with Sweden16/03/2023 15:25:00
The British Army will receive modern artillery platforms to replace those supplied to Ukraine, as part of an agreement struck with Sweden.
Global Combat Air Programme takes centre stage at DSEI Japan16/03/2023 15:05:00
The UK, Japan and Italy joined forces at DSEI Japan to showcase the new Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).
RAF and German Air Force Typhoons intercept Russian aircraft in first joint NATO air policing scramble15/03/2023 12:15:00
The British and German fighters escorted a Russian IL78 Midas air-to-air refuelling aircraft, which was not responding to communications, near Estonian airspace
£83 million investment at RAF Lossiemouth creates more than 100 UK jobs14/03/2023 12:20:00
Scottish business McLaughlin & Harvey Construction Limited have been awarded a contract to build a new facility ready for the arrival of the UK E-7 Wedgetail fleet at RAF Lossiemouth.
British-led design chosen for AUKUS submarine project14/03/2023 11:12:00
The first generation of AUKUS nuclear submarines will be built in the UK and Australia, based on the UK’s world-leading submarine design.
UK and France commit to greater defence cooperation at Paris summit13/03/2023 12:10:00
UK and France commit to continued support for Ukraine, working together as NATO allies to ensure Russia’s illegal invasion fails
PM announces major defence investment in launch of Integrated Review Refresh13/03/2023 10:14:00
UK launches 2023 Integrated Review Refresh to respond to growing global volatility.
Deputy Commander UKStratCom visits Blackburn College07/03/2023 11:15:00
Lieutenant General Tom Copinger-Symes yesterday visited Blackburn College to meet with students studying cyber, digital and law courses.