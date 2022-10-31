UK and Japan strengthen cooperation in the area of digital government

On Monday 31 October 2022, the UK and Japan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to deepen ties on digital government transformation.

The UK was represented remotely by Minister Jeremy Quin and in-person by Government Digital Service CEO Tom Read. Japan was represented by Digital Transformation Minister KONO Taro and the ceremony took place in Tokyo.

The MoC establishes links between the UK’s Government Digital Service (GDS) and Japan’s Digital Agency. The two agencies will work together to exchange knowledge and strategies to promote the adoption, design and diffusion of digital tools and services across public sectors in the UK and Japan.

Cooperation will also focus on sharing best practices in training and building technical capabilities across government departments and agencies, and delivering greater efficiencies in government procurement and spending.

To coincide with the MoC signing, the UK has sent a delegation of digital experts to take part in workshops, teach-ins and policy exchanges with Japan’s Digital Agency.

UK’s Minister for the Cabinet Office and Paymaster General, Minister Jeremy Quin said:

The UK and Japan are two of the largest, most advanced economies in the world, with thriving tech sectors and clear ambitions to become world leaders in digital. By sharing expertise in areas like digital government transformation, we look to support each other in delivering better services and unlocking greater opportunities for our citizens and businesses.

Japan’s Digital Transformation Minister KONO Taro said:

The UK is an important partner for Japan and we are working together to maximise the benefits of digital. We are happy to welcome the GDS delegation as we have learned from the UK’s experience in delivering our own digital government initiatives, like the establishment of the Digital Agency. By sharing expertise and lessons learned, we are assisting each other in promoting digital transformation in the government and across society to ensure no one is left behind.

The MoC comes after the UK and Japan announced deepening digital collaboration in May 2022, which covers all facets of joint digital priorities including digital infrastructure, data, digital regulation and standards as well as digital transformation.