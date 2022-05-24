Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UK and Lithuania commit to closer collaboration to tackle malign regimes
The governments of the UK and Lithuania have signed a Joint Declaration in London on 100 years of bilateral relations.
- Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis sign Joint Declaration to boost defence and security collaboration
- as NATO members, the UK and Lithuania vow to continue to work together in condemnation of Russia’s illegal invasion and in support of Ukraine
- meeting in London comes on 100th anniversary of bilateral relations.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and her Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis yesterday (23 May) agreed to greater security and economic cooperation between their 2 countries – in the face of growing aggression from malign regimes.
Their signing of a Joint Declaration marks 100 years of bilateral relations between the two nations and helps further the UK’s global network of liberty.
The Declaration will build on the current defence cooperation the countries share as NATO allies and will increase resistance to threats, including from Russia and China.
The Foreign Secretary highlighted Lithuania in a landmark speech at Mansion House last month as a country which China had tried to bully economically. Yesterday she praised Lithuania for standing up to this coercion.
Lithuania is also a front-line state in the fight against Putin’s appalling barbarism in Ukraine.
Speaking at the signing of the Joint Declaration, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said:
The UK and Lithuania are two countries which believe in freedom and sovereignty, and who stand up to authoritarian regimes in Europe and across the world. We stand together with Ukraine in the face of Russia’s illegal, barbaric war.
I have immense admiration and respect for Lithuania and I am delighted that we are deepening our defence and security relationship, and forging greater opportunities for trade and investment through this Joint Declaration.
Both the UK and Lithuania have shown huge support for their Ukrainian ally in its brave fight for freedom.
The UK has inflicted tough and far-reaching sanctions on Russia. This, coupled with Lithuania’s decision to cut off all Russian oil and gas, are helping to cripple Putin’s war machine.
The Declaration signed yesterday also seeks to build closer trade opportunities, counter organised crime, tackle climate change and promote people-to-people links between the UK and Lithuania.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-lithuania-commit-to-closer-collaboration-to-tackle-malign-regimes
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
China’s human rights violations in Xinjiang: Foreign Secretary's statement, May 202224/05/2022 13:10:00
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gave a statement following new evidence emerging of China’s human rights violations in Xinjiang.
UK medical aid donations to Ukraine to reach 11 million items20/05/2022 11:20:00
Latest aid deliveries will double number of medical items donated by the UK.
UK targets Russian airlines with new sanctions19/05/2022 14:22:00
New sanctions on major Russian airlines will prevent them from cashing in on their UK landing slots.
Northern Ireland Protocol: Foreign Secretary's statement, 17 May 202217/05/2022 15:05:00
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss updated the House of Commons on the government's intention to introduce legislation to make changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Foreign Secretary launches new International Development Strategy17/05/2022 13:20:00
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has set out her vision for the future of UK international development which will help address increasing global challenges.
Russia cut off from UK services04/05/2022 15:20:00
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announces ban on services exports to Russia.
Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE04/05/2022 11:15:00
Emma Logan (UK delegation to the OSCE) speaks about the impacts on civilians when critical infrastructure is damaged, including by Russia's war in Ukraine.
Growing risks to security from environmental threats and damage to critical energy infrastructure: UK statement to the OSCE27/04/2022 16:20:00
Justin Addison (UK delegation to the OSCE) highlights the potentially disastrous environmental impacts of President Putin’s unprovoked and illegal war in Ukraine.