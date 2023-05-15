Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UK and Morocco partnership thriving
Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon has completed a fruitful visit to Morocco for the fourth Strategic Dialogue as UK-Morocco relations go from strength to strength.
Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and United Nations, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon, visited Morocco from 8 to 9 May 2023. He attended the fourth UK-Morocco bilateral Strategic Dialogue, following and complementing the UK-Morocco Association Council held in Rabat on 16 February.
During his visit, Lord Ahmad visited and prayed at the iconic Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, as well as meeting British business representatives based there. On 9 May, Lord Ahmad co-chaired the ministerial session of the annual UK-Morocco Strategic Dialogue with host, Morocco’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr Nasser Bourita. As reflected in their Joint Declaration, the ministers reviewed the deepening collaboration between the UK and Morocco and identified priorities for the next year, under the 4 pillars of cooperation: political, economic, security and defence, and education and culture.
This collaboration includes growing bilateral cooperation in the health and agricultural sectors, as well as on climate, energy and sustainable finance. The Ministers signed a ‘Strategic Cooperation Framework on Climate action, Clean energy and Green growth’. It also includes:
*ongoing exchanges of expertise, such as the joint defence exercises, ‘Jebel Sahara’ and ‘African Lion’, both held in 2022 * collaboration between law enforcement agencies on border security, hostage negotiations, and counter-terrorism efforts
The ministers also discussed regional and international issues of common interest. These included the situation in Sudan and in Libya, developments in Israel and the OPTs, the ongoing global implications of the Russia-Ukraine war, and food security in Africa.
On completing his visit, Lord Ahmad said:
This has been a fruitful visit which has built upon the strong relationship between our 2 countries. It follows on from our collaboration as Guest of Honour at the 15th edition of SIAM last week in Meknes, and we were honoured to have hosted HRH Princess Lalla Meryem at the Coronation of HM King Charles III last week. I am confident that this relationship will continue to thrive, going forward, as our 2 Kingdoms work in partnership on political, economic and security matters, and connect our people and cultures.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-morocco-partnership-thriving
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
New UK embassy building to reinforce relationship with the Holy See11/05/2023 16:20:00
UK’s Minister for Europe opens new British Embassy premises, close to the Vatican.
Change of Governor of Anguilla: Julia Crouch11/05/2023 10:25:00
Ms Julia Crouch has been appointed Governor of Anguilla in succession to Ms Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam.
UK leads the way on agricultural innovation at Washington D.C. Climate Summit10/05/2023 11:12:00
£3 million invested in the Global Fertiliser Challenge to fund new research to develop alternative fertilisers to boost sustainability and productivity.
Education Secretary addresses the Education World Forum09/05/2023 14:24:00
Gillian Keegan celebrates the role of international education and promotes the benefits of embracing Artificial Intelligence in education (08 May 2023).
UK unlocks funding for operation to avert major oil spill from Red Sea tanker05/05/2023 10:10:00
The UK and the Netherlands, in partnership with the UN, co-hosted a fundraising event which now enables the UN to start the operation to prevent a major oil spill from the FSO Safer oil tanker.
UK completes largest and longest Western evacuation from Sudan04/05/2023 15:25:00
The UK's successful evacuation operation has completed, coming as the UK announces it will deliver £5m of lifesaving aid to people fleeing Sudan.
2,197 people safely evacuated from Sudan by the UK02/05/2023 14:10:00
The UK government has evacuated 2,197 people to safety from Sudan, in the longest and largest airlift by any Western nation during the crisis.
Specialised Committee on the implementation of the Windsor Framework: joint statement, 27 April 202327/04/2023 16:05:00
The UK government and EU gave a statement following their Specialised Committee on the Implementation of the Windsor Framework meeting in London.