UK and New Zealand expand schemes for young people to work abroad

The Youth Mobility and Working Holiday schemes have been expanded so more young people will be eligible to live and work in both countries for longer.

Young Brits and New Zealanders will benefit from life-changing opportunities on the other side of the world thanks to the expansion of our shared visa schemes.

From 29 June, the age limit for New Zealand applicants coming to the UK will go up from 30 to 35 years old and the maximum length of time people can stay in their host country will be extended to 3 years.

For Brits wanting to take advantage of the scheme in New Zealand, the age range will be increased on 1 July and they will be able to work throughout their stay of up to 3 years.

Young people from both the UK and New Zealand will benefit under the shared schemes, enabling them to access opportunities that will give them a better understanding of each country’s culture and society, through travel, work and life experience overseas.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said:

We are always proud to welcome Kiwis to the UK, and the expanded schemes will mean that from this summer, more young Brits and New Zealanders will have the opportunity to make lasting connections, develop their skills and make a significant contribution to their host country’s society. The changes we are announcing today will further strengthen the close ties between the UK and New Zealand, and benefit both countries economically, socially and culturally.

Iona Thomas, British High Commissioner to New Zealand, said: