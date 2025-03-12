UK and Nordic-Baltic Eight Ministerial Roundtable: Joint Statement

On Tuesday 11 March, UK Minister for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories, Stephen Doughty, chaired a roundtable with Nordic and Baltic counterparts to discuss support for Ukraine, security in Northern Europe, and tackling hybrid threats.

On Tuesday 11 March, Ministers, State Secretaries and senior representatives from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom met in the margins of the Aurora Forum at Goodwood House, Chichester.

Ministers agreed on the need to continue supporting Ukraine to achieve a just, comprehensive and lasting peace with credible security guarantees, and the importance of putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position. They agreed that this would be achieved by increasing military support to Ukraine and, as part of this effort, they will leverage their defence industries while also purchasing directly from Ukraine’s defence industry to meet urgent needs and strengthen cooperation between European and Ukrainian industries. They also discussed the need to encourage other countries to do more. Ministers underscored that maintaining Western unity is essential and that there can be no negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine.

Ministers discussed the significant and direct threat from Russia against NATO, with emphasis on continuing efforts to contest and constrain Russian aggression and the Russian war economy, including ambitious sanctions and wider efforts to constrain Russia’s energy revenues. They praised the work of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) and NATO in monitoring suspected shadow vessels through, among others, Operation Nordic Warden. Ministers underlined the need to hold Russia accountable and advance our global outreach to continue its international isolation.

Ministers discussed recent instances of subsea infrastructure damage in the Baltic Sea Region and welcomed NATO’s Baltic Sentry activity, providing reassurance to Baltic states. They also discussed hybrid incidents in the region, and welcomed work, including by NATO, to build resilience to deter and counter hybrid threats, including on cyber, and in addressing foreign information manipulation. Ministers also discussed external threats to the wider European region.

The Aurora Forum is an independent annual forum established to bring together governments, businesses and civil society from the UK and Nordic-Baltic states. Yesterday’s roundtable marks the first time Ministers, State Secretaries and senior representatives have gathered in this format to discuss shared priorities, including Northern European security, trade, technology and the energy transition.