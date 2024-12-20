UK and Norway join forces to counter eavesdropping

The UK and Norwegian governments are to share best practice and new technologies to detect and expose eavesdropping devices.

The UK and Norwegian governments have announced an agreement to work more closely together on research and development of technical security.

The agreement, between the UK National Authority for Counter-Eavesdropping (UK NACE) and the Norwegian National Security Authority (NSM), extends an already mature partnership which has seen the 2 authorities share national security information and best practice.

Technical security includes the identification of covert devices used to transmit data, which can either be used to eavesdrop or to launch other types of attack, including cyber-attacks.

UK NACE is part of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and is the UK’s dedicated National Technical Authority (NTA) for technical security. It provides guidance and training across government and national security communities in the UK and with international partners.

Stephen Doughty, Minister for Europe, North America and UK Overseas Territories said:

UK security is indivisible from European security – and we are stronger when we stand together. Norway is one of our closest defence and security partners, and I welcome this agreement, which will further strengthen our collective resilience against threats from hostile states as part of our new Strategic Partnership.

The new agreement with the NSM builds on existing work between the UK and Norway, both members of the Joint Expeditionary Force group of nations. The agreement will see the 2 nations share resources, expertise and information to achieve mutual goals, and combine strengths for innovation and development.

UK NACE is already partnered with leading UK universities on the development of technical security research and development, including developing new search equipment technology.

With its roots dating back to 1945, UK NACE was established as the lead government organisation in the field of technical security across the UK government after it became apparent that British embassies located in the newly-formed communist Eastern Europe were at risk from the threat of technical espionage attack.

With eavesdropping and surveillance technology reaching new heights in its accessibility, capability and concealment, UK NACE is committed to collaboratively work on tackling modern technical threats with partners across government and friendly foreign governments.

Its focus on research and innovation has helped it to enable effective risk mitigation strategies and has earned recognition and respect across the global national security community.