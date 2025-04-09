Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK and OSCE partners present the Democracy Defenders Award to the Georgian Young Lawyers' Association
Minister of State Stephen Doughty congratulates the Georgian Young Lawyers' Association for its efforts to protect democracy and human rights for Georgians.
Minister for Europe, North America and UK Overseas Territories, Stephen Doughty, said:
“I congratulate the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA) on winning the prestigious Democracy Defender Award gifted by the UK and seven OSCE partners. The GYLA is providing essential support to human rights activists and civil society organisations in Georgia who are coming under increasing pressure from repressive legislation.
“After months of democratic backsliding, arbitrary arrests, and the use of excessive force against protestors, politicians and journalists, Georgian Dream has shown no indication they will return to their European path and uphold the democratic wishes of its own electorate.
“I urge the Georgian authorities to reverse this isolationist behaviour, and I thank the GYLA for their important work protecting the fundamental rights of Georgian people.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-osce-partners-present-the-democracy-defenders-award-to-the-georgian-young-lawyers-association
