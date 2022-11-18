UK and partners launch new measures at COP27 Solutions Day to drive progress on transition to Zero Emission Vehicles

Recently (16 November 2022) at COP27 on Solutions Day, the UK COP26 Presidency will convene Ministers and senior representatives to accelerate the transition to Zero Emission Vehicles:

Launching the new Accelerating To Zero Coalition – a platform for leading initiatives to work together to deliver a Paris-aligned Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) transition globally.

Announcing a total of 214 ZEV Declaration signatories, committing them to a global all-ZEV sales target by 2040, and 2035 in leading markets, including new signatories France and Spain.

Launching a support package for emerging markets and developing economy (EMDE) countries, backed through a Global Commitment by donor countries including the UK, US, Germany and Japan.

At COP26 the UK and partners launched a “Zero Emission Vehicles Declaration” to accelerate the transition to all new cars and vans being zero emission by 2035 at the latest in leading markets, and 2040 globally, in line with Paris Agreement climate goals. The Declaration now has over 210 signatories (up from 130 at COP26) – from national and sub-national governments, to manufacturers, businesses and fleet owners. New signatories include France, Spain, Abou Ghaly Motors, and Vikram Solar.

The impact of the ZEV Declaration is already being realised. BloombergNEF’s newly published ZEV Factbook shows that 2022 is set to be a record year for ZEV sales, with electric vehicles comprising 13.2% of all new vehicles sold in the first half of 2022. This will speed up the move away from fossil fuels, with the expected adoption of electric vehicles and fuel cell vehicles avoiding almost 1.7 million barrels of oil use per day in 2022, about 3.8% of total demand.

As a further sign of momentum for the growing ZEV transition, the Accelerating to Zero Coalition (A2Z) was launched, which will host the ZEV declaration from COP27 onwards. The A2Z Coalition is a partnership between the UK, the UN High Level Action Champions team, the Climate Group, the International Council on Clean Transportation and the Drive Electric Campaign, who will work together to promote a faster global ZEV transition and help signatories implement those commitments by providing bespoke workshops, assistance and access to a international community of best practice.

Alok Sharma, COP26 President, recently said:

“The ZEV declaration signed at COP26 was a major milestone bringing together leading actors to accelerate the transition to 100 percent new car sales being zero emission by 2040, and 2035 in leading markets.” “There are still huge opportunities in emerging markets and developing economies which is why I’m pleased to formally launch the Accelerating To Zero Coalition today. This coalition provides the platform for countries to go further and faster and to ensure that no country is left behind.”

Together with partner countries and organisations, the UK COP26 Presidency recently launched a new support package for EMDE countries – part of international efforts to ensure a truly global transition to ZEVs. This support package includes:

A Global Commitment – signed by the US, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, Sweden and the UK – outlining collective ambition to mobilise more assistance and align existing funds to support ZEV transitions in EMDE countries this decade.

A ZEV Country Partnership with India – signed with the UK and US – to provide tailored and impactful support that helps India deliver their ambitious ZEV commitments.

A scalable ZEV Rapid Response Facility (ZEV-RRF) to address the short-term, urgent technical assistance needs of EMDE governments, helping unlock larger scale projects and funding for their ZEV transitions.

A US-led ZEV Emerging Markets Initiative – in partnership with the UK Government and World Business Council for Sustainable Development – to foster dialogues between EMDE governments and major international companies to help scale up investment for countries’ transitions.

The first tranche of the World Bank’s Global Facility to Decarbonise Transport projects will also launch at COP27, facilitated by UK funding announced at COP26. This includes projects to support electrification of transport in countries, such as India and Ghana, as well as wider regions through its new Regional Financing Facility to Decarbonise Transport in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Also on Solutions Day, the UK-USA-co-chaired Zero Emission Vehicles Transition Council (ZEVTC) will launch its new yearly Action Plan, setting out its priorities for 2023. This includes infrastructure, the role of fleets in the ZEV transition, fair consumer access and supporting a more equitable transition as priority areas of discussion and collaboration between members in the coming year.

Notes to editors:

Additional quotes from supporting countries and stakeholders:

Catherine Stewart, Ambassador for Climate Change, Canada recently said:

“It’s clear that rapid transition to more zero emission vehicles is crucial to keeping the Paris Agreement goal of 1.5ºC within reach, while helping Canada and the world achieve a better, cleaner future. The work being done as part of Accelerating the Global Transition to Zero Emission Vehicles helps bring together countries, sub-national governments, businesses and investors. This is an important step in taking meaningful climate action.”

Vivien Heijnen, Environment Minister, Netherlands, recently said:

“We should accelerate to zero, and we can. Clear targets, incentives and affordability and ease for users are key. It’s very inspiring to work with these frontrunners. Down the line, we’ll all benefit.”

Yana Garcia, California Secretary for Environmental Protection recently said:

“Greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution are harming our health, and destroying our planet and our atmosphere. We must transition to zero emission vehicles as quickly as possible. California is well on our way to ditching the tailpipe, and we’re proud to harness the strength of A2Z’s dynamic coalition of partners, as we do so. We can only go far together, and the coordinated effort led by A2Z is key in enabling us to do just that.”

Nicolas Peltier, Global Director for Transport, World Bank, recently said:

“There is an urgent need to lower emissions from transport, and the ZEVTC has made great progress in creating momentum behind the importance of increased EV adoption. New World Bank research finds a strong economic case for e-mobility adoption in many developing countries and suggests achievable entry points such as electric buses and electric two- and three-wheeled vehicles. We have known for quite some time that transitioning to e-mobility was important, but now, with this research, we know it will be feasible in many countries. We are optimistic that through cooperation with partners, we can expand the financing available for e-mobility initiatives and use our Global Facility to Decarbonize Transport (GFDT) to pilot new approaches for making zero-emission transport a reality in developing countries.”

Mr Andreas Carlson, Minister for Infrastructure and Housing, Sweden, recently said:

“An accelerated electrification of transport is key to achieve the Swedish climate goals and the objective of the Paris Agreement. Participation in the A2Z coalition and the ZEV Government Leaders emphasise the Swedish government’s commitment to climate action and international cooperation. The Swedish industry is onboard with the technical solutions and the shared engagement, let’s pioneer the possible.”

Helen Clarkson, CEO, Climate Group recently said:

“We need all stakeholders to work together to achieve the ZEV transition at pace and scale. The global ZEV Declaration demonstrates the growing consensus that we need to phase out ICE vehicles by 2035 in leading countries and no later than 2040 globally. We’re looking forward to working with our partners in the A2Z coalition to keep this community of leaders growing and building the connections that will allow us to achieve this goal together.”

Sheila Watson, Deputy Director, FIA Foundation recently said:

“The FIA Foundation is proud to be a ‘Spoke’ partner of the ZEV Rapid Response Facility. The global transition to zero-emission road vehicles is essential to achieve our global climate goals, but it is also vital that no country is left behind. We will bring many years of experience working with EMDEs through the Global Fuel Economy Initiative to the Facility to ensure every country gets the support it requires to make the mobility transformation needed to protect our planet”

Monica Araya, Distinguished Fellow, ClimateWorks recently said:

“A2Z brings together the world’s first coalition to advance zero-emission vehicles in all segments. At Drive Electric, we celebrate and support this coalition of developed and developing countries, governments and manufacturers, cities and other non-state actors that aim to go faster for the benefit of health, climate, and the economy.”

Drew Kodjak, Executive Director, ICCT recently said: