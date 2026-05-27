10 Downing Street
|Printable version
UK and Poland set to sign major defence and security treaty as PM steps up relationship with Europe to keep nation safe
The UK is set to sign a new defence and security treaty with Poland to protect British borders, tackle organised crime, bolster collective defences and deepen cooperation with the European Union.
- Prime Minister hosted Prime Minister Tusk of Poland yesterday as leaders sign landmark agreement to confront modern security threats
- Visit comes as the Prime Minister continues to drive for an ambitious relationship between the European Union and the UK to deliver security and opportunity on both sides.
- Treaty follows similar agreements with France and Germany, strengthening security across Europe
The UK is set to sign a new defence and security treaty with Poland to protect British borders, tackle organised crime, bolster collective defences and deepen cooperation with the European Union.
The Prime Minister hosted the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, in London yesterday, as the pair prepare to sign the new agreement to strengthen defence cooperation in the face of increasing hostile threats across Europe.
Poland is one of the UK’s closest defence and security partners, a staunch supporter of Ukraine and vital economic partner, with one of the fastest growing economies in Europe.
The leaders are expected to discuss the major uptick in hybrid attacks - including Russian-ordered arson attacks in East London, cargo fires in Birmingham and across Europe, as well as cyber-attacks and espionage - and agree to combine expertise to combat accelerating threats.
The announcement builds on the Prime Minister’s drive to get closer to Europe and strengthen ties with the trading bloc to improve security and opportunity on both sides. It also follows similar treaties with France and Germany.
The UK and EU’s joint ambition to improve relations to deliver for consumers, businesses and collective European security was expected to be high on the agenda of talks yesterday.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:
Britain and Poland are already close allies and friends, but the challenges Europe now faces demands an even stronger partnership.
This treaty is the biggest step forward in our defence and security relationship with Poland in a generation, allowing us to confront modern security threats that may be less visible but no less dangerous, and our collective work together will keep our countries safe for years to come.
It also delivers on my commitment to work more closely with European partners to boost security and opportunity for people at home and stability across our continent.
The leaders were expected to sign the new treaty in London yesterday, signifying the historic ties between the UK and Poland, and opportunity for both countries to work closer together in protecting European defences long into the future.
The defence strand of the agreement is expected to unlock major defence benefits for both sides, allowing forces to combine expertise and industrial capability to lead the development and manufacturing of next-generation complex weapons, ensuring sovereign production chains and supporting high skilled jobs across the UK and Poland.
That will include the design and development of new air defence effectors, which are sophisticated munitions, strengthening air and missile defence systems, and deepening interoperability across all domains. It is also expected to include the co-production of a next‑generation medium‑range air defence missile.
The UK and Poland will also step up the use of uncrewed systems to reinforce NATO’s Eastern Flank through next-generation land capabilities. As part of that drive, joint land forces will undertake large‑scale joint exercises to sharpen interoperability across counter drone warfare, electronic warfare, and engineering support, as well as developing land forces that remain at the forefront of future warfighting through the harnessing of disruptive technologies.
And as part of efforts to outpace the threats of tomorrow, from cyber-attacks to malign information campaigns, the UK and Poland will also accelerate cooperation to disrupt malicious attempts by hostile state actors to sow discord through the sharing of expertise and coordinated responses and exercises - sharpening how both countries can respond in real time.
As a major migration partner for the UK and frontline state in Europe’s migration system, both countries will discuss how to boost border security and dismantle organised crime groups upstream through a new Joint Action Plan on Irregular Migration.
The Joint Action Plan will allow both countries to better target smuggling networks and their vulgar use of social media to lure vulnerable people and maximise intelligence sharing to disrupt gangs and their tactics and harness new technologies such as advanced targeting and surveillance capabilities to strengthen both countries’ border security.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-poland-set-to-sign-major-defence-and-security-treaty-as-pm-steps-up-relationship-with-europe-to-keep-nation-safe
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Treaty between the Republic of Poland and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on a Security and Defence Partnership27/05/2026 16:10:00
Treaty between the Republic of Poland and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on a Security and Defence Partnership
Joint Statement from the leaders of the E4 + Canada, Australia & New Zealand on the situation in the West Bank26/05/2026 11:25:00
Joint statement from the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia and New Zealand on the situation in the West Bank.
Cost of living boost with free bus travel for children and targeted food tariff cuts21/05/2026 12:10:00
Chancellor to announce ‘Great British Summer Savings’ – a UK wide scheme to help families enjoy this summer.
Largest crackdown on late payments in over 25 years as landmark Bill enters Parliament19/05/2026 15:12:00
Ministers announce the introduction of legislation to tackle late payments and protect small businesses.
PM: "We're in a fight for the soul of this country" as more extremists blocked from coming to the UK ahead of Unite the Kingdom March15/05/2026 14:10:00
Eleven foreign far-right agitators intent on coming to the UK to spew their extremist views have been blocked from entering the country, as the Prime Minister takes action to protect British communities from vile hate.
King's Speech to build a stronger and fairer Britain13/05/2026 09:20:00
The King’s Speech – the second under this government – is expected to unveil over 35 bills and draft bills facing up to the big challenges our country faces and put the UK on a stronger, fairer path that unlocks hope for people across Britain.
PM vows to tear up “status quo” that failed young people on apprenticeships and skills12/05/2026 12:12:00
The Prime Minister will meet with apprentices to underline the Government’s drive to overhaul the apprenticeship system, break down barriers to opportunity for young people and ensure the economy works for people in every part of the country.
New legislation gives Government power to bring British Steel into public ownership11/05/2026 16:22:00
New legislation to be announced in the King's Speech on Wednesday will give government the option to bring British Steel into public ownership.