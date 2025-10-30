UK and Qatar step up defence relationship with new agreement

Britain’s security will be strengthened through a new defence agreement signed with Qatar on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed by the Defence Secretary during his visit to Doha, where he met with the Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The new enhanced Defence Assurance Arrangement deepens the UK’s defence partnership with Qatar, paving the way for enhanced interoperability across land, air and sea.

The agreement sees the UK and Qatar commit to increasing interoperability between our Armed Forced and conducting joint planning on threat scenarios to ensure we can better face the threats of tomorrow together.

It underlines the UK’s unwavering commitment to supporting the defence of Qatar as a key partner in the region, and to strengthen the wider strategic partnership between Qatar and the UK.

Britain’s partnership with Qatar extends beyond defence. UK exports to Qatar reached £4.4 billion in 2025, whilst Qatari investment in Britain stands at more than £40 billion, supporting jobs across fintech, life sciences, renewable energy and cyber security sectors throughout the UK.

While in Qatar, the Defence Secretary also joined His Excellency Sheikh Saoud Bin Ali Al-Thani in co-chairing a discussion covering the latest security developments in the region.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, said:

Qatar and the UK are close partners with historic defence ties going back decades. This partnership bolsters the national security of both our nations and supports stability in the Gulf region. Today, we build on that proud legacy by starting a new chapter in our partnership, as we strengthen the bonds between our militaries and defence industries. This is part of our drive to strike new defence deals to strengthen our alliances and our UK defence industry.

Later in the day, the Defence Secretary visited Al Udeid Air Base where he met with Group Captain Jim Mastin, Deputy Air Component Commander, and personnel from the Royal Air Force’s 83 Expeditionary Air Group.

During the visit, he was briefed on recent operational developments and toured the Combined Air Operations Centre.

The arrangement builds on the success of the UK-Qatar Joint Typhoon Squadron, the UK’s first joint fighter jet squadron since the Second World War. This unique partnership will provide to foundation to jointly enhance our air defence capabilities and strengthen operational cooperation between British and Qatari armed forces.

Aligning with the government’s Plan for Change, the agreement demonstrates how Britain’s global partnerships strengthen national security through modernised armed forces and international cooperation whilst delivering tangible benefits at home through job creation and economic growth.