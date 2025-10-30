Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
UK and Qatar step up defence relationship with new agreement
Britain’s security will be strengthened through a new defence agreement signed with Qatar on Wednesday.
The agreement was signed by the Defence Secretary during his visit to Doha, where he met with the Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The new enhanced Defence Assurance Arrangement deepens the UK’s defence partnership with Qatar, paving the way for enhanced interoperability across land, air and sea.
The agreement sees the UK and Qatar commit to increasing interoperability between our Armed Forced and conducting joint planning on threat scenarios to ensure we can better face the threats of tomorrow together.
It underlines the UK’s unwavering commitment to supporting the defence of Qatar as a key partner in the region, and to strengthen the wider strategic partnership between Qatar and the UK.
Britain’s partnership with Qatar extends beyond defence. UK exports to Qatar reached £4.4 billion in 2025, whilst Qatari investment in Britain stands at more than £40 billion, supporting jobs across fintech, life sciences, renewable energy and cyber security sectors throughout the UK.
Whilst Qatar is a key regional security partner, defence investment leader, it is also a big investor in the UK with their investment in our country currently standing at approximately £40 billion.
While in Qatar, the Defence Secretary also joined His Excellency Sheikh Saoud Bin Ali Al-Thani in co-chairing a discussion covering the latest security developments in the region.
Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, said:
Qatar and the UK are close partners with historic defence ties going back decades. This partnership bolsters the national security of both our nations and supports stability in the Gulf region.
Today, we build on that proud legacy by starting a new chapter in our partnership, as we strengthen the bonds between our militaries and defence industries.
This is part of our drive to strike new defence deals to strengthen our alliances and our UK defence industry.
Later in the day, the Defence Secretary visited Al Udeid Air Base where he met with Group Captain Jim Mastin, Deputy Air Component Commander, and personnel from the Royal Air Force’s 83 Expeditionary Air Group.
During the visit, he was briefed on recent operational developments and toured the Combined Air Operations Centre.
The arrangement builds on the success of the UK-Qatar Joint Typhoon Squadron, the UK’s first joint fighter jet squadron since the Second World War. This unique partnership will provide to foundation to jointly enhance our air defence capabilities and strengthen operational cooperation between British and Qatari armed forces.
Aligning with the government’s Plan for Change, the agreement demonstrates how Britain’s global partnerships strengthen national security through modernised armed forces and international cooperation whilst delivering tangible benefits at home through job creation and economic growth.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-qatar-step-up-defence-relationship-with-new-agreement
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Graves of missing Bedfordshire Officers of World War 1 identified in Belgium29/10/2025 14:10:00
The lives of two Second Lieutenants who served in the Bedfordshire Regiment in World War 1 have finally been commemorated. Their identification as officers of the Bedfordshire Regiment was made from their boots, clothing and buttons.
Graves of lost World War 1 Marines identified in France and Belgium29/10/2025 13:05:00
The hrave of Reginald Clarence Rogers MM (Military Medal), who was born in Kent, has now been marked at Serre Rd No.2 Cemetery, France, whilst Thomas William Brogan, born in Surrey, has been commemorated in a special service at St George’s Memorial Church, Ypres, Belgium.
20,000 UK jobs secured as Türkiye buys 20 Typhoon jets in biggest fighter jet deal in a generation28/10/2025 16:22:00
Thousands of skilled UK jobs have been secured for years to come as the UK and Türkiye sign a deal worth up to £8 billion for 20 UK Typhoon fighter jets – the biggest fighter jet exports deal in a generation.
Wales benefits from £1.1 billion defence investment backing thousands of skilled jobs28/10/2025 16:03:00
Welsh communities are benefiting from significant defence investment that is backing high-quality careers across the nation.
First World War soldier from Haslingden buried in France27/10/2025 13:15:00
Haslingden born soldier, Lance Corporal Fred Ramsbottom, has been laid to rest in France more than a century after his death.
Four First World War soldiers from Grimsby buried in France27/10/2025 12:30:00
Four Grimsby men of the Lincolnshire Regiment who served together, have finally been commemorated more than 100 years after their death. Relatives of the soldiers were in attendance at the burial, bringing closure to the families after all this time.
UK and Germany to jointly hunt Russian submarines from Lossiemouth one year after landmark defence agreement23/10/2025 17:10:00
Defence Secretary John Healey hosted his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, at RAF Lossiemouth today
Government launches 'Back British' industry call to action to boost UK jobs, businesses, and skills23/10/2025 13:25:00
New measures will look to ensure that UK defence investment — even with overseas companies — benefits British business, British jobs and British skills