Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
UK and Republic of Korea set out desire to cooperate in Space
The respective leaders of the Royal Air Force and the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) have signed Terms of Reference outlining future cooperation between UK Space Command and the ROKAF in the space domain.
The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, and the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, ROKAF, General Jung Sang-hwa, signed the Terms of Reference document this morning at the Royal International Air Tattoo.
This arrangement establishes a series of Space Engagement talks to strengthen defence space co-operation, integrating space capabilities as defence partners. This cooperation will cover areas such as operational knowledge sharing, collaborative exercises and training, and personnel exchanges. It also sets out a mutual desire for the sharing of space-related information, through future information-sharing agreements.
Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, Chief of the Air Staff – Royal Air Force, recently said:
Space is critical to our security, our prosperity and our modern way of life. The UK and the Republic of Korea share the same determination to ensure that space is there for the benefit of all, so I look forward to the deep cooperation between UK Space Command and the ROKAF that this arrangement will enable.
General Jung Sang-hwa, Chief of Staff of the Air Force – Republic of Korea Air Force, recently said:
The two countries have pursued their common values, including democracy, multilateralism and human rights.
In addition, ROKAF and RAF jointly responded to various global issues through military cooperation, such as Air to Air Staff Talks.
Based on the SET established today, I am confident that cooperation and communication between the air forces will expand further into the space field.
Air Vice-Marshal Paul Godfrey, Commander – UK Space Command, recently said:
This agreement is the first step in developing UK Space Command’s relationship with the ROKAF Space Centre to ensure that space is safe and sustainable for future generations.
This arrangement contributes to the UK-Republic of Korea bilateral framework for closer cooperation, which was agreed by the UK Prime Minister and the President of the Republic of Korea at the NATO Summit in Madrid on 30 June 2022.
UK Space Command is the Defence lead for space operations, space workforce, and space capability. It’s a Joint Command, based at RAF High Wycombe, and staffed by personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force, alongside civil servants, and contractors.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-republic-of-korea-set-out-desire-to-cooperate-in-space
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Veterans called forward to share views on pre-2000 ban on homosexuality in the armed forces18/07/2022 10:15:00
A call for evidence has been launched to share views on the treatment of veterans affected by the pre-2000 ban on homosexuality in the armed forces.
Interesting facts about our work15/07/2022 16:38:00
Find out about some of the topics we deal with in our day to day work.
£2.35 billion Typhoon upgrade sustains 1,300 UK jobs15/07/2022 14:38:00
Typhoon fighter jets will be fitted with the world’s most advanced radar - part of a £2.35 billion investment at the Royal International Air Tattoo.
£55 million to restore mine-hunter for NATO ally15/07/2022 09:15:00
British shipyard, Harland & Wolff, has been awarded a £55 million contract to regenerate a former Royal Navy mine-hunting vessel, HMS QUORN.
Long Lost Family: The Unknown Soldiers12/07/2022 10:15:00
MOD’s ‘War Detectives’ make welcome return to ITV’s Long Lost Family in a one hour special on 18 July.
RAF fighter aircraft deploy to Finland and Sweden for joint training11/07/2022 14:20:00
The Royal Air Force has deployed Typhoon FGR4 and F-35B Lightning jets to Finland, and Typhoon FGR4 jets to Sweden, for integrated fighter aircraft training as part of an increased presence in the region.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace visits Armed Forces of Ukraine as training programme starts across the UK11/07/2022 11:33:00
The first cohort of Ukrainian soldiers taking part in a major new UK-led military programme, which will train up to 10,000 Ukrainians over the coming months, have arrived in the UK.
National Award for MDP management of COVID-1911/07/2022 10:15:00
Ministry of Defence Police staff receive an Operation Talla Award for Governance and Coordination.