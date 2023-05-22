UK and Romania pledge to tackle human trafficking

Potential victims of exploitation will be better protected under a new UK-Romania joint action plan on human trafficking, the government has announced.

Under the joint action plan, signed recently (18 May 2023) by UK Minister for Safeguarding Sarah Dines and Romanian Interior Ministry State Secretary for Public Order Bogdan Despescu, both countries will work together to stop traffickers from exploiting vulnerable people and tackle the root causes of human trafficking and exploitation, with a particular focus on social and economic factors.

Minister for Safeguarding Sarah Dines recently said:

The UK has a strong track record on tackling human trafficking and modern slavery, and it has been a privilege to meet with my Romanian counterparts to discuss how we can work together to go even further to tackle this appalling crime at the root. This new joint action plan is evidence of our shared ambition, and I thank the Romanian government for their continued cooperation in this area.

The joint action plan also recognises the links between human trafficking and other types of serious and organised crime and aims for further cooperation between both governments to disrupt and dismantle these criminal gangs.

It takes a 4-pronged approach for tackling human trafficking:

building mutual understanding of the threat

disruption and bringing criminals to justice

preventing exploitation happening in the first place

supporting victim recovery

Under the joint action plan, steps will also be taken to ensure better transitions for victims returning to Romania, to reduce risk of re-trafficking.

The joint action plan is also backed by up to £1.2 million of funding through the Home Office Modern Slavery Fund. This will be delivered up to 2025 and will support delivery of the joint action plan.