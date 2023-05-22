Home Office
|Printable version
UK and Romania pledge to tackle human trafficking
Potential victims of exploitation will be better protected under a new UK-Romania joint action plan on human trafficking, the government has announced.
Under the joint action plan, signed recently (18 May 2023) by UK Minister for Safeguarding Sarah Dines and Romanian Interior Ministry State Secretary for Public Order Bogdan Despescu, both countries will work together to stop traffickers from exploiting vulnerable people and tackle the root causes of human trafficking and exploitation, with a particular focus on social and economic factors.
Minister for Safeguarding Sarah Dines recently said:
The UK has a strong track record on tackling human trafficking and modern slavery, and it has been a privilege to meet with my Romanian counterparts to discuss how we can work together to go even further to tackle this appalling crime at the root.
This new joint action plan is evidence of our shared ambition, and I thank the Romanian government for their continued cooperation in this area.
The joint action plan also recognises the links between human trafficking and other types of serious and organised crime and aims for further cooperation between both governments to disrupt and dismantle these criminal gangs.
It takes a 4-pronged approach for tackling human trafficking:
- building mutual understanding of the threat
- disruption and bringing criminals to justice
- preventing exploitation happening in the first place
- supporting victim recovery
Under the joint action plan, steps will also be taken to ensure better transitions for victims returning to Romania, to reduce risk of re-trafficking.
The joint action plan is also backed by up to £1.2 million of funding through the Home Office Modern Slavery Fund. This will be delivered up to 2025 and will support delivery of the joint action plan.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-romania-pledge-to-tackle-human-trafficking
Latest News from
Home Office
Glasgow named as host of the 92nd Interpol General Assembly22/05/2023 15:20:00
UK to host 92nd Interpol General Assembly from 4 to 7 November 2024 at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow.
Gang members who smuggled 41 migrants jailed17/05/2023 11:10:00
The organised crime group is estimated to have made more than £200,000 by facilitating migrants into the UK.
Security minister travels to Kenya to agree new partnership12/05/2023 13:25:00
The UK and Kenya have signed a new security compact to keep our two countries, peoples and region safe, in a major agreement.
Driver who smuggled children bolted inside hidden van hatch jailed12/05/2023 11:15:00
A man who smuggled migrants in a 'coffin-like' hide inside the roof of a van has been sentenced to 3 years in prison.
Government seeks advice on 'monkey dust'11/05/2023 16:25:00
The harms of synthetic cathinones are to be re-assessed, to see if some or all, including ‘monkey dust’, may need reclassifying.
Stalkers and domestic abusers to be targeted as millions invested in new intervention projects11/05/2023 11:15:00
Up to £39 million has been allocated to 50 projects across England and Wales to protect victims from domestic abuse and stalking.
Illegal Migration Bill in Lords for second reading10/05/2023 14:05:00
The government’s Illegal Migration Bill to stop the boats is continuing its progress through Parliament.
New blueprint to protect public from scammers04/05/2023 10:05:00
Government launches new strategy to cut fraud, pursue fraudsters and empower the public.