UK and Saudi Arabia strengthen defence-industrial ties inLancaster House talks.

UK and Saudi Arabia take forward practical defence-industrial co-operation at the latest UK-Saudi Arabia Industrial Co-operation Committee.

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard met His Excellency Bandar Al-Khorayef at Lancaster House to discuss industrial priorities for collaboration.

The talks build on the UK’s defensive military support to Saudi Arabia to protect against Houthi attacks in the region.

The UK and Saudi Arabia have deepened their defence-industrial co-operation at the latest Industrial Co-operation Committee (ICC) meeting at Lancaster House.

The talks built on a long-standing defence relationship based on shared security interests, supporting a move from a traditional customer-supplier relationship towards longer-term industrial partnership.

The UK has recently provided additional defensive support to Saudi Arabia, including air defence support and air-to-air refuelling for defensive Saudi air operations, helping to protect Saudi cities and critical infrastructure against Houthi attacks in the region.

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard co-chaired the meeting in London yesterday with His Excellency Bandar Al-Khorayef.

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard MP yesterday said:

Saudi Arabia is a long-standing defence partner, and today’s meeting shows partnership turning into practical industrial co-operation at a time of heightened tensions. Our continued work together will support jobs and growth in the UK and Saudi Arabia, strengthen our supply chains and open up export opportunities for British industry, while helping both our nations to meet shared security challenges.

The ICC meets twice a year, bringing together senior officials from both countries to review work on defence-industrial co-operation and agree practical priorities.

The UK and Saudi Arabia work together across air defence, training, military-to-military co-operation and capability development. This support sits alongside an existing air defence contribution and UK personnel helping to protect against missile and drone attacks.

Industrial co-operation between the two nations is also well established, and includes work on industrial standards, supply-chain integration and capability development. This supports Saudi Arabia’s localisation ambitions and the UK’s aims for industrial resilience and high-value exports.

The ICC forms part of a wider programme of UK-Saudi defence engagement. Both countries are working together on security and resilience in the region.