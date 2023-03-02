Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
UK and Saudi Arabia sign new agreement during defence minister's visit
During the visit, the Defence Secretary met his Saudi counterpart HRH Prince Khalid bin Salman
The Secretary of State for Defence the Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP is visiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (28 February to 2 March). The Defence Secretary held a number of bilateral meetings, including with HRH Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Minister for Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and others in the Saudi government.
It was an opportunity to reflect on the strength and depth of the UK-Saudi partnership, including following the signing of the Defence Cooperation Plan in December 2022. The Defence Secretary reaffirmed the UK’s enduring commitment to work with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with discussion of how to enhance the bilateral relationship yet further in support of regional stability and security.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia following the recent commitment of $410 million in aid for Ukraine, announced during Foreign Minister HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud’s visit to Kyiv last weekend.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:
It was a pleasure to meet with HRH Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Minister for Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and build on the long history of UK-Saudi defence collaboration. The Statement of Intent signed today will strengthen our Saudi-UK combat air relationship and our ability to address shared security challenges for decades to come, supporting Saudi Vision 2030 aspirations.
The Defence Ministers signed a Statement of Intent (SOI) during the visit, which will initiate a Partnering Feasibility Study to explore how we can best position our decades long combat air relationship for the future. Both Governments confirmed a common desire for closer industrial collaboration, to develop key capabilities and boost prosperity in both nations, including in support of Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-saudi-arabia-sign-new-agreement-during-defence-ministers-visit
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Royal Navy ship seizes weapons transiting in the Gulf02/03/2023 14:05:00
UK and US worked together to detect and intercept smuggling vessel
Review launched into welfare provision for veterans02/03/2023 13:07:00
A major review into the veteran welfare services for veterans has been announced today by the Office for Veterans’ Affairs and the Ministry of Defence.
Armed forces parliamentary scheme group visits British forces in the Falklands Islands02/03/2023 10:15:00
British parliamentarians visited the Falkland Islands this month to see what life is like for service personnel stationed in the South Atlantic region.
New UK plan launched to protect women and girls in conflict23/02/2023 15:07:00
UK launches new National Action Plan to reduce impact on women of conflict
Ukrainian soldiers continue training on Challenger 2 tanks23/02/2023 11:10:00
UK trains Ukrainian soldiers to operate Challenger 2 tanks as part of ongoing support to Ukraine.
Army families at Imjin Barracks to benefit from over 170 new homes22/02/2023 14:20:00
Soldiers and families based at Imjin Barracks in Gloucestershire are set to benefit from new modern and sustainable housing under the Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) Army Programme.
UK leads Western Europe's largest cyber warfare exercise22/02/2023 11:20:00
The largest Western Europe-led cyber exercise has taken place in Tallinn with 34 teams from 11 countries, including Ukraine, taking part in a live-fire cyber battle.
First Service Police Complaints Commissioner appointed21/02/2023 09:05:00
The first Service Police Complaints Commissioner will oversee the new Service Police complaints process