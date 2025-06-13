UK and Scottish governments join forces to boost Scottish growth

Scottish Secretary and Minister for Business co-chair business forum

Business and trade union groups working with governments to grow Scotland’s economy faster

Murray urges new collaboration for Scotland’s defence industry

For the first time in more than two years, the Scottish Business Growth Group was convened in Edinburgh today, bringing the UK and Scottish governments together with business leaders to discuss how they can deliver economic growth.

The forum, jointly chaired by the Scottish Secretary Ian Murray and the Scottish Government’s Minister for Business Richard Lochhead, brings together officials from both of Scotland’s governments alongside business representatives and the Scottish Trades Union Congress. With economic growth the UK Government’s number one priority, Murray used a speech in March at the University of Edinburgh to announce that this group would be reconvened, with a fresh focus on collaboration across governments and sectors.

During the meeting, the Scottish Secretary provided updates on recent and upcoming announcements from the UK Government and outlined their significance for businesses in Scotland. This includes the Spending Review, the Strategic Defence Review and economic opportunities for the Scottish supply chain, the recent trade deals agreed with the EU, US and India - and the modern Industrial Strategy which will be announced shortly.

Recognising there are already a range of areas in which the UK and Scottish governments work constructively with business, the Scottish Secretary called for collaboration in new areas which could yield significant economic benefits, such as defence.

Murray has also been working with business groups as part of his Brand Scotland programme and last week announced that the Scotland Office will fund the Scottish Chambers of Commerce to launch a new international trade initiative. This collaboration will be supported by a grant of £100,000, to promote Scottish goods and services and bring foreign direct investment into Scotland.

Following the meeting, Mr Murray said:

“Scotland has two governments and most Scots rightly expect their politicians to work in partnership wherever possible, especially on something as important as economic growth. Political differences aside, I have always sought to engage constructively with Scottish Government ministers and I was delighted to co-chair this important forum today with Richard Lochhead.

“The business and trade union groups which joined our discussion challenged us to go further and faster in helping businesses and workers feel the benefits of economic growth. I am determined to meet that challenge and want the Scottish Government to work with me in areas where we have not previously collaborated.

“With the UK Government committing to significant increases in defence spending, there are huge opportunities for Scottish workers and defence firms, but only if both governments fully commit to giving our young people the skills they need and backing our world class defence industry.

“On nuclear power, the announcement this week of UK Government investment for Sizewell in England is a reminder of the huge potential of nuclear power. Thousands of skilled jobs and billions of pounds of investment could come to Scotland, but only if both governments work in partnership with industry to unlock those opportunities.

“Boosting Scottish exports and selling the best of Scotland overseas is a key lever in delivering economic growth at home. Our Brand Scotland programme, boosted by £2.25 million in the Spending Review, will do just that. I am delighted to be working with the Scottish Government and businesses of all sizes to deliver trade missions and sell our goods and services to the world.”