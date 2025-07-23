UK and Türkiye agree big step towards multi-billion-pound export of Typhoon fighter jets

A multi-billion-pound export deal of Typhoon fighter jets to Türkiye – which could secure thousands of skilled UK jobs – is a significant step closer today, following the signing of an agreement that will also strengthen the UK-Türkiye partnership.

Defence Ministers of UK and Türkiye sign agreement in Istanbul, a major step towards the export of Typhoon fighter jets to Türkiye.

Agreement strengthens NATO’s collective deterrence and builds on years of defence cooperation and growing industrial ties between UK and Türkiye.

20,000 UK jobs are supported by Typhoon programme, with exports set to secure thousands of UK production line jobs, delivering on the Government’s Plan for Change.

Defence Secretary John Healey and Defence Minister Yaşar Güler signed the Memorandum of Understanding at the International Defence Industry Fair in Istanbul. Building on years of defence cooperation, they agreed that a future Typhoon exports deal would strengthen Türkiye’s advanced combat capabilities and help sustain the 20,000 UK jobs involved in the Typhoon programme here at home.

Negotiations on the potential deal with Türkiye will now continue over the coming weeks. It would be the first export order the UK has secured for Typhoon since 2017.

By securing thousands of jobs on UK production lines, the Government will be delivering on our Plan for Change by driving defence as an engine for economic growth.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

The UK’s production of Typhoon fighter jets is an engine for economic growth - supporting the lives and livelihoods of thousands of British people right across the UK.

Signing a multi-billion export deal with Türkiye will sustain and protect 20,000 UK jobs for future years to come - which is why my government is so dedicated to securing it. It will bolster our vital defence industry, deliver on our Plan for Change and keep us and our allies safer during these uncertain times.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

Today’s agreement is a big step towards Türkiye buying UK Typhoon fighter jets. It shows this government’s determination to secure new defence deals, building on our relationships abroad to deliver for British working people. Equipping Türkiye with Typhoons would strengthen NATO’s collective defence, and boost both our countries’ industrial bases by securing thousands of skilled jobs across the UK for years to come. Last month’s Strategic Defence Review stressed the importance of exports, and now with our new defence exports office, we are developing defence’s role as an engine for economic growth as a foundation of the government’s Plan for Change.”

It comes as the Defence Secretary John Healey makes the drive for new defence export deals a high priority.

The Ministry of Defence is preparing to take on responsibility for defence exports from 31st July, in a significant step of delivery for the Strategic Defence Review. The defence exports team will back British businesses on the global stage, drive potential exports and seek to enhance economic growth.

The latest statistics show UK defence exports were valued at £14.5 billion in just a 12-month period. Following the SDR’s direction, it moves responsibility for defence exports from the Department for Business and Trade, making the MOD the lead for securing deals for military equipment with our allies.

The Typhoon workshare agreement would see more than a third (37%) of each aircraft manufactured in the UK; the rest of each aircraft would be produced by the Eurofighter Partner Nations. Final production at BAE Systems’ Warton site would include radars from Edinburgh and engines from Bristol, helping secure thousands of UK jobs.

Charles Woodburn, Chief Executive, BAE Systems said:

This Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Türkiye and the UK underscores the importance of their long-standing defence co-operation through NATO and the critical role Typhoon plays in security and defence in Europe and the Middle East.

The UK also continues to invest in its own world-class Typhoon fleet, which will remain the backbone of the UK’s air defence until at least the 2040s. The RAF’s existing Typhoons are being upgraded over the next 15 years, supporting skilled jobs across the UK.