Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
UK and Türkiye to boost stability, security and prosperity
Two NATO Allies, the UK and Türkiye, recently (23 November 2023) agreed to work more closely together to help bring greater stability, security and prosperity to both nations.
- Blueprint signed for a closer defence relationship between the two nations.
- Both sides agreed on the need to maintain support for Ukraine.
Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps, recently signed a Statement of Intent on defence co-operation, with his Turkish counterpart, Minister of National Defense, Yaşar Güler. This will provide the framework for closer working to deliver additional activities that will benefit the security and prosperity of both countries and, in so doing, enhancing national, regional and international security.
Following the signing, activity will see closer collaboration between both countries’ defence industries, the identification of possible joint training exercises in the Mediterranean, and the exploration of security support around North Africa and the Middle East.
As well as discussing the need for de-escalation in the Middle East, the Defence Secretary thanked his counterpart for utilising Türkiye’s influence as the gatekeeper to the Black Sea to enable the export of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain to nations who need it most.
There was strong agreement on the need to keep focused on our collective support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s continuing aggression.
Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps recently said:
“I was very pleased to meet my counterpart, Minister Güler, and to jointly agree to deepen the UK-Turkish defence relationship.
“Türkiye stands at the crossroads of three continents and, at a time of such global instability, their influence cannot be underestimated.
“The agreement we’ve signed will see our relationship go from strength-to-strength and enhance our nations’ defence and security co-operation.”
In his first face-to-face meeting with his Turkish opposite number, the Defence Secretary welcome the progress made on Sweden’s accession to NATO and hoped to see Turkish ratification through parliament as soon as possible.
The signing of the agreement and bilateral meeting came following increased co-operation between the UK and Türkiye on defence matters over the preceding years.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-turkiye-to-boost-stability-security-and-prosperity
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
UK commits further support to get aid into Gaza24/11/2023 11:17:00
The Foreign Secretary announces further UK funding to tackle the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
New telescope to provide UK with crucial space awareness23/11/2023 09:20:00
UK Space Command and the UK Space Agency have announced the award of a contract to Spaceflux to build a new ground-based space camera-telescope system in Cyprus.
Veterans services stepped up as Veterans UK brand set to be phased out22/11/2023 13:22:00
Veterans services in the UK are to receive a fresh start as the government yesterday accepted the majority of recommendations from the Independent Review of UK Government Welfare Services for Veterans.
UK and Republic of Korea to enforce sanctions against North Korea through joint sea patrols22/11/2023 12:20:00
A new Accord signed between the UK and Republic of Korea will strengthen our joint ability to enforce sanctions against North Korea.
Modernised laws to secure UK as world leader in dispute resolution22/11/2023 11:20:00
The UK’s status as a multi-billion-pound global leader in arbitration services will be secured by new legislation introduced to Parliament on 21 November 2023.
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps Franco-British Council Defence Conference remarks21/11/2023 13:25:00
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps yesterday addressed attendees at the Franco-British Council Defence Conference reception alongside French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu after their bilateral meeting.
Defence Secretary will support UK industry and back firms globally16/11/2023 09:05:00
UK Defence firms will be championed as positive ambassadors for the UK, in the face of investment threats, the Defence Secretary has told industry leaders.
Upgrades to thousands of military houses as winter response teams bolstered15/11/2023 10:15:00
Thousands of military homes will be modernised, with preparation work already underway, and repair staffing bolstered ahead of the winter period.