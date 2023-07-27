UK and Turkey continue to strengthen ties at Defence industry fair

The UK and Turkey’s defence relationship will continue to strengthen, following Ministerial meetings at the International Defence Industry Fair in Istanbul.

Export opportunities discussed between Defence counterparts.

UK and Turkish Minsters discussed greater military and industry cooperation.

Meeting held at International Defence Industry Fair in Turkey.

The UK and Turkey’s defence relationship will continue to strengthen, following Ministerial meetings at the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) hosted in Istanbul.

At IDEF, the Minister for Defence Procurement, James Cartlidge met with the Turkish Deputy Defence Minister, Celal Sami Tüfekci and the president of the Turkish Defence Industry Agency, Professor Doctor Haluk Görgün.

The meetings covered a range of topics, including equipment, exports and further opportunities for cooperation across the shared domains.

Also at IDEF, the Minister celebrated the joint venture and signing of an MOU with Nurol Mankina and NP Aerospace which declares their intent to invest in the UK Defence industry.

In recent years, the relationship between the two nations has gone from strength-to-strength, with a strong and growing defence industrial relationship with Turkey that covers air, land and sea domains, and in particular the UK industry continues to work with Turkish counterparts to develop their TF-X Combat aircraft.

Minister for Defence Procurement, James Cartlidge said:

The UK-Turkey relationship is stronger than ever. We share an enduring defence partnership with our respective industries, and we are committed to addressing our shared security challenges. It was a pleasure to meet the Turkish Deputy Defence Minister and President of the Turkish Defence Industry Agency, and I look forward to continuing to deepening those ties.

British industry was on display during the event which was attended by BAE Systems, Leonardo and Rolls-Royce.

During the visit, the UK and Turkey reaffirmed its commitment to the UK Defence Industry and agreed to continue collaborating with international partners and industry.