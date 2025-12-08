Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK and Ukraine launch second round of InnovateUkraine
The UK and Ukraine have launched the second round of the InnovateUkraine programme, which will support a further 14 green energy innovation projects with a £17m investment from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
Following the announcement at Rebuild Ukraine 2025, the second round of InnovateUkraine www.innovateukraine.io has launched with a further £17m invested by the UK government.
These additional projects, together with 12 projects supported under the first competition round, will foster low-carbon solutions that address immediate needs for Ukrainian energy resilience and security, as well as sustainable approaches to broader global climate and energy challenges.
Innovative collaborations between British, Ukrainian and international businesses and research institutions will focus on developing scalable clean energy solutions over 24 months starting in December 2025.
The Ministry of Energy spokesperson said:
We welcome and support the InnovateUkraine initiative as a vital platform for advancing innovation, resilience and cooperation in the energy sector. Ukraine and the UK share over a century of energy collaboration – a legacy that today shapes our strategic dialogue and join efforts for green recovery and energy security.
We are grateful to the UK Government for its unwavering support in helping Ukraine build a modern, sustainable and decentralised energy system.
His Majesty’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Neil Crompton said:
InnovateUkraine is delivering real action through our UK -Ukraine 100-Year Partnership.
This second round brings a further £17 million of investment to tap into Ukraine’s talent, drive innovation, and help strengthen its energy resilience both today and for generations to come.
These projects demonstrate the strength of UK–Ukraine collaboration and our shared commitment to tackling global climate and energy challenges.
Some notable projects include new sustainable construction concepts, a long-duration all-iron battery storage solution, AI-powered microgrids, cement carbon capture and transforming agricultural waste into energy.
InnovateUkraine’s first round of projects has brought together innovative technologies and solutions actively addressing Ukraine’s energy needs in the fields of heating, biogas, recycling waste and battery storage. Most projects are in the process of securing further funding, already scaling their solutions.
Final list of projects:
InnovateUkraine - Round 2 - Final list
PDF, 151 KB, 3 pages
