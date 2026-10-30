Ministry of Defence
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UK and Ukrainian industry unite to accelerate drone innovation
UK and Ukrainian defence companies have come together at Larkhill Garrison on Salisbury Plain to showcase the latest innovations in battle-proven drone technology.
- 12 Ukrainian drone manufacturers showcased combat-ready uncrewed systems to UK industry, investors and military officials.
- The event connected Ukrainian innovators with British companies and investors to accelerate collaboration, investment and capability development to enhance the UK’s readiness for future threats.
- UK support to Ukraine is unwavering and Ukrainian defence companies are expanding in the UK, strengthening both nations’ industrial bases.
The event explored opportunities for collaboration, co-development and investment in uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and related technologies, building ties between British and Ukrainian stakeholders.
Demonstrations gave attendees the opportunity to see technologies shaped by frontline experience, while dedicated networking and engagement sessions helped build new commercial and industrial partnerships between the UK and Ukraine.
The event also provided UK industry, investors, and defence stakeholders with the opportunity to learn directly from the Ukrainian operational experience and successes, recognising that the rapid evolution of uncrewed systems on the battlefield is helping to shape the future of warfare and how we can collectively safeguard European security.
The showcase puts into practice the UK-Ukraine 100 Year Partnership, opening up MOD support to Ukraine’s defence sector. As the war continues to evolve at pace, Ukraine’s success will depend on its ability to innovate faster than Russia and rapidly field new capabilities. By bringing together industry, military users and technology developers, events such as this help ensure Ukraine remains ahead of emerging battlefield challenges, strengthening its ability to fight, adapt and ultimately prevail, while boosting defence capability and industrial resilience in both Ukraine and the UK.
Minister for the Armed Forces, Louise Sandher-Jones, said:
Ukraine’s security is Europe’s security.
That’s why the UK Government is backing British and Ukrainian collaboration, across our armed forces and industry.
We want businesses and innovators from both countries to build together, invest together and succeed together.
Brigadier Stu Nasse, Head of the Drone Capability Coalition and Deputy Head of the Uncrewed Systems Centre, said:
This showcase is about turning innovation into action. By connecting Ukrainian companies with UK manufacturers, investors, and defence stakeholders, we can accelerate the development and delivery of technologies that strengthen both nations’ security.
The UK offers a strong environment for growth, investment, and international collaboration, and we are actively encouraging UK-Ukraine partnerships that can help deliver the next generation of defence technology breakthroughs.
One of the most important lessons from Ukraine is that government, industry, and the military must work together earlier and more closely to keep pace with rapidly evolving threats.
The event featured Ukrainian companies demonstrating technologies across intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, autonomous systems, and other emerging UAS capabilities.
It also builds on wider UK–Ukraine cooperation in defence technology and industrial development, including initiatives such as the Kyiv Business Centre, which is helping companies explore opportunities in Ukraine while supporting deeper collaboration between both nations. Together, these efforts are creating opportunities in both the UK and Ukraine for future investment, innovation, and economic growth.
The attendance of senior UK and Ukrainian representatives highlighted a shared commitment to delivering practical outcomes that strengthen capability, support industry, and reinforce the enduring partnership between the two nations.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-ukrainian-industry-unite-to-accelerate-drone-innovation
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