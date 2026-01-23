Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
UK and US nuclear experts sign landmark partnership
Nuclear Transport Solutions sign new strategic agreement on development of transport package designed to safely move the next generation of nuclear fuel.
Nuclear Transport Solutions (NTS), the world’s leading nuclear transport specialist, and nuclear technology company Westinghouse have signed a new strategic agreement to work together on the development of Pegasus – NTS’s revolutionary transport package designed to safely move the next generation of nuclear fuel.
The signing took place at the British Embassy, in Washington DC, as part of a prestigious event celebrating the UK and US commitment to advancing nuclear energy generation.
Pegasus is designed as the world’s leading transport package for High Assay Low Enriched Uranium (HALEU), a more efficient type of nuclear fuel that will power many of the next generation of advanced reactors.
These reactors are key to delivering low-carbon, homegrown energy and powering emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.
The UK-US agreement reinforces secure, reliable energy supply in both countries. It formalises the sharing of technical expertise, safety protocols, and design insights between NTS and Westinghouse, accelerating development of Pegasus for deployment. It also strengthens collaboration on engineering, regulatory compliance, and fuel handling standards.
Ben Whittard, NTS Co-CEO, said:
“This partnership allows us to deliver our expertise in the secure transport of advanced nuclear fuel in the UK and US. The growth of AI and the need for reliable, ultra-low carbon energy demonstrates the importance of nuclear power in our future, and we’re thrilled to be at the forefront of its development.”
NTS brings over 50 years of international experience and is recognised as a trusted partner for safe, secure and reliable nuclear transport expertise.
In 2024, the UK government awarded NTS £10.5 million to lead the development of the UK’s transport capability for HALEU. As part of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), NTS benefits from close links to government and access to some of the UK’s strongest nuclear expertise.
Sophie Lemaire, Interim Co-President of Westinghouse Nuclear Fuel, said:
We are very pleased with our new collaboration with NTS to co-develop the Pegasus HALEU transport package. This is an important step in making HALEU available in the US and UK.
The signing marks another significant step in the UK-US golden age of nuclear energy security. It is helping to unlock a major expansion of new nuclear projects across both countries, supporting energy security and the UK’s mission to deliver more clean, homegrown power.
Minister for Nuclear Lord Vallance said:
Developing our own capability to make and transport advanced nuclear fuel is critical to shoring up our position as a nuclear world leader.
Not only does this improve our energy security at home and reduce our reliance on Russian nuclear fuel, it provides export opportunities to grow our economy and ensure our allies can build resilient supply chains.
This agreement builds on our close co-operation with the US on nuclear energy.
NDA Group CEO, David Peattie, said:
This agreement is yet another example of how the NDA group is driving forward the Government’s ambition to become a clean energy superpower.
Pegasus represents a transformative step in advancing the UK’s energy independence and low-carbon ambitions, unlocking export potential and cementing the nation’s role as a world leader in nuclear innovation.
It also further reinforces NTS’s place as a global leader in delivering safe, secure, and dependable nuclear transport and logistics solutions.
British Embassy in Washington Chargé d’Affaires, James Roscoe, said:
Between the UK and the US, our commitment to developing new frontiers in nuclear energy is shifting from promise to reality - and this partnership between NTS and Westinghouse is a prime example of that ambition.
This deal will see British and American innovators deepen collaboration on engineering, safety, regulatory understanding, and fuel handling expertise – ensuring that our two nations maintain the technological edge in nuclear energy.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-us-nuclear-experts-sign-landmark-partnership
