Home Office
|Printable version
UK and Vietnam sign agreement to tackle human trafficking
A new joint action plan will reduce the risks of human trafficking by discouraging dangerous journeys, disrupting trafficking gangs and supporting victims.
The UK and Vietnam are joining forces to clamp down on human trafficking by committing to a joint action plan.
The agreement was signed recently, 31 March, at the Border Security Summit on Organised Immigration Crime in London by the Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Vietnam Minister for Public Security General Luong Tam Quang.
The agreement commits both countries to stop traffickers from exploiting vulnerable people by discouraging dangerous journeys, enhancing information sharing and co-ordinating efforts to disrupt trafficking. It builds on a memorandum of understanding signed by the 2 countries in 2018.
Yvette Cooper, Home Secretary, recently said:
Human trafficking is a barbaric crime that exploits and dehumanises its victims. This government is using every lever to identify victims, safeguard survivors and punish their abusers.
Working closely with international partners is vital and this plan allows us to go after criminals both in the UK and Vietnam who are profiteering off people’s desperation.
Together with the Government of Vietnam, we are working to shut down these vile trafficking gangs and prevent more people from becoming their victims.
Delivery of the joint action plan is supported by up to £1 million of funding over the next year through the Home Office Modern Slavery Fund. Since 2018 the UK has invested over £7 million to strengthen Vietnam’s anti-trafficking response through the Modern Slavery Fund which has identified 720 victims of trafficking and migrants in vulnerable situations, reached over 7 million people with awareness campaigns and educated 1,936 aspiring migrants to the risks of human trafficking.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-vietnam-sign-agreement-to-tackle-human-trafficking
Latest News from
Home Office
Landmark anti-terror legislation gains Royal Assent03/04/2025 16:10:00
Martyn’s Law will deliver increased protection by ensuring public premises and events are better prepared in the event of a terrorist attack.
Responsibility for all fire functions moves to MHCLG02/04/2025 12:17:00
Greater clarity and accountability will be brought to fire and building safety from the transfer of Ministerial responsibility from the Home Office to MHCLG
New government fund to go after people smuggling gang bosses01/04/2025 15:20:00
Nearly £1 million in government funding will support Iraq in its fight to take down the kingpins of organised immigration crime.
Prime Minister announces massive surge in immigration enforcement as returns reach 24,000 since the election01/04/2025 13:22:00
The Prime Minister yesterday (Monday 31 March) announced the government has returned more than 24,000 individuals with no right to be in the UK since the General Election – the highest returns rate for eight years.
Zalo campaign to rebut people smugglers’ lies in Vietnam01/04/2025 11:10:00
The government is launching adverts for the first time on Zalo, as it expands its campaign warning people about the dangers of trusting people smuggling gangs.
UK hosts first major international summit to tackle illegal migration31/03/2025 16:22:00
The UK has mobilised over 40 countries and organisations to launch an unprecedented global fight against ruthless people smuggling gangs.
Crackdown on illegal working and rogue employers in ‘gig economy’31/03/2025 15:20:00
In the latest move to restore order to the asylum and immigration system, the government will introduce tough new laws to clamp down on illegal working.
Ninja swords banned by summer as manifesto commitment delivered28/03/2025 15:10:00
Final part of Ronan’s Law introduced in Parliament thanks to campaigning of Kanda family.