UK and Vietnam sign agreement to tackle human trafficking

A new joint action plan will reduce the risks of human trafficking by discouraging dangerous journeys, disrupting trafficking gangs and supporting victims.

The UK and Vietnam are joining forces to clamp down on human trafficking by committing to a joint action plan.

The agreement was signed recently, 31 March, at the Border Security Summit on Organised Immigration Crime in London by the Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Vietnam Minister for Public Security General Luong Tam Quang.

The agreement commits both countries to stop traffickers from exploiting vulnerable people by discouraging dangerous journeys, enhancing information sharing and co-ordinating efforts to disrupt trafficking. It builds on a memorandum of understanding signed by the 2 countries in 2018.

Yvette Cooper, Home Secretary, recently said:

Human trafficking is a barbaric crime that exploits and dehumanises its victims. This government is using every lever to identify victims, safeguard survivors and punish their abusers. Working closely with international partners is vital and this plan allows us to go after criminals both in the UK and Vietnam who are profiteering off people’s desperation. Together with the Government of Vietnam, we are working to shut down these vile trafficking gangs and prevent more people from becoming their victims.

Delivery of the joint action plan is supported by up to £1 million of funding over the next year through the Home Office Modern Slavery Fund. Since 2018 the UK has invested over £7 million to strengthen Vietnam’s anti-trafficking response through the Modern Slavery Fund which has identified 720 victims of trafficking and migrants in vulnerable situations, reached over 7 million people with awareness campaigns and educated 1,936 aspiring migrants to the risks of human trafficking.