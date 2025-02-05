Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
UK and Welsh governments must tackle labour exploitation and access to food, warns human rights watchdog in UN report
The Equality and Human Rights Commission has today called on the UK and Welsh governments to take action to address labour exploitation relating to the misuse of the UK’s worker visa schemes.
The human rights watchdog submitted a new report to the United Nations (UN), highlighting a range of issues: from the right to enough food, good healthcare and a decent place to live, to the right to a fair wage and a freedom from labour exploitation.
The report provides the UK and Welsh governments with steps they should take to fulfil economic, social and cultural rights obligations.
The EHRC highlights evidence that certain sponsored visa schemes supporting foreign nationals to work in the UK may be linked to rises in labour exploitation. Examples of exploitation cited in the report include illegal recruitment fees, debt bondage, and wage underpayment.
While the Employment Rights Bill currently before Parliament contains a proposal for a new Fair Work Agency, the EHRC is advising UK government to ensure the continued and improved monitoring of worker visa schemes. Recipients should be aware of their rights so that they are not subject to labour exploitation.
Another issue highlighted in the submission to the UN is the high level of reliance on foodbanks for certain households in England and Wales. Examples include those with disabled members and those with children. The introduction of a new child poverty strategy by the Welsh Government, and the launch of a UK government ministerial taskforce to develop a child poverty strategy, are welcome steps.
The UK is a signatory to the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) – a UN human rights treaty that sets international standards and obligations to ensure the enjoyment of economic, social and cultural rights. The EHRC has been raising issues to the UN throughout the treaty monitoring cycle, most recently in the report published in 2023.
The UK’s compliance with this treaty is reviewed periodically by the UN. Its next review will take place in February this year.
Today’s analysis from the EHRC provides an update to the UN on how these rights are enjoyed and what has changed since the last time the UK was up for review in 2016.
Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, Baroness Kishwer Falkner, said:
“As an A-status National Human Rights Institution, it is our job to monitor and promote human rights.
“While there have been improvements in economic, social and cultural rights and government action in certain areas, there are areas of concern in relation to some of these rights across England and Wales.
“Health inequalities have widened, relative poverty rates for certain groups have risen, and too many working with visas in the UK face exploitation.
“Our report to the UN calls on UK and Welsh governments to take action on recommendations to help enhance enjoyment of economic, social and cultural rights for all, making Britain a fairer place for everyone.”
This submission is just one of the many ways the EHRC is monitoring equality and human rights in the UK. Other methods include the Equality and Human Rights Monitor – the most comprehensive review of how Britain is performing on equality and human rights – and the recently-updated Human Rights Tracker – the EHRC’s flagship tool for tracking and monitoring human rights in England and Wales.
Read the full list of recommendations made to the UK and Welsh governments: Economic, social and cultural rights in Great Britain: 2025 submission to United Nations
