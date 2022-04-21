Thursday 21 Apr 2022 @ 10:10
Department for International Trade
Printable version

UK announces further import sanctions against Russia

The UK Government has announced further trade sanctions against Russia – expanding the list of products facing import bans and increasing tariffs. With these new measures, the UK will now be imposing import tariffs and bans on over £1bn of Russian goods.

The new sanctions – announced yesterday (Thursday, April 21) by International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak - will include import bans on silver, wood products and high-end products from Russia including caviar.

We will also increase tariffs by 35 percentage points on around £130m worth of products from Russia and Belarus, including diamonds and rubber.

The UK has led the international sanctions effort, already increasing tariffs on goods from Russia and Belarus, banning the import of many iron and steel products as well as the export of quantum technologies, advanced materials and luxury goods and cutting off any new UK Export Finance (UKEF) support for Russia and Belarus.  

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan yesterday said:

The UK continues to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine and is working closely with our international partners to inflict maximum damage to Putin’s regime, reducing the resources and funds he needs to carry out this illegal war.

We are taking every opportunity we can to ratchet the pressure to isolate the Russian economy and these further measures will tighten the screws, shutting down lucrative avenues of funding for Putin’s war machine.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak yesterday said:

We are steadfast in our support for the people of Ukraine and these new significant sanctions against Putin will bring the total import tariffs and bans on Russian goods to over £1 billion - imposing further economic pain on Putin’s economy for his barbaric and unjustified attacks on a sovereign nation.

full list of products targeted is available online.

Invasion of Ukraine

Find out about the UK’s response

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/department-for-international-trade

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-announces-further-import-sanctions-against-russia

Share this article

Latest News from
Department for International Trade

UK music execs hail benefits of UK-New Zealand trade deal

20/04/2022 10:05:00

Six-months on from agreeing our trade deal with New Zealand, the UK’s music industry hail the benefits which will help "support British music and artists."

UK music execs hail benefits of UK-New Zealand trade deal

19/04/2022 12:15:00

Six-months on from agreeing our trade deal with New Zealand, the UK’s music industry hail the benefits which will help "support British music and artists."

International Trade Secretary's speech at Nor-Shipping Conference

05/04/2022 12:10:00

The International Trade Secretary's keynote speech given yesterday at the Nor-Shipping Conference in Oslo.

UK backs Africa’s ambitious continental free trade initiative

30/03/2022 12:15:00

The UK is to support the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Joint outcome statement: India-UK round two FTA negotiations

25/03/2022 14:20:00

Round two of negotiations for a free trade agreement between the Republic of India and the United Kingdom.

UK launches negotiations with Canada on a new, modernised trade deal

24/03/2022 16:20:00

International Trade Secretary visits Ottawa to officially launch negotiations

Steel and Aluminium: UK announcement

23/03/2022 13:10:00

UK announcement on partial removal of U.S. Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminium.

UK & US launch transatlantic dialogues to boost £200bn trade relationship

16/03/2022 14:20:00

The new series of transatlantic dialogues are aimed at deepening trade and investment ties between the UK and the US.

United States and United Kingdom to host joint UK/ US Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade in Baltimore, Maryland

16/03/2022 13:20:00

The US Trade Representative and UK Trade Secretary will host joint trade dialogues this spring.

The GeoPlace conference 2022 will take place on Tuesday 10th and Wednesday 11th May via a dedicated live-streaming website.