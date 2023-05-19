UK announces humanitarian support for 175,000 affected by Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar

The UK has announced £2m in new humanitarian funding to support vulnerable communities in Myanmar, following the impact of Cyclone Mocha.

The cyclone has exacerbated what is already a desperate humanitarian crisis. Following the 2021 military coup, over 17.6m people need humanitarian assistance; over 1.8m are displaced; and over 15m people have limited access to food. Their needs will only increase as the impact of Cyclone Mocha becomes clearer.

The UK has already redirected £650,000 of funding to local and international partners to provide emergency assistance to those most in need. This additional £2m will enable immediate provision of clean water and shelter for up to 175,000 people, and help mitigate the threat of disease.

International Development Minister Andrew Mitchell said:

Cyclone Mocha has caused devastation for communities who were already extremely vulnerable, including the Rohingya. The UK is providing £2m of new funding to support the many thousands of people left without shelter or access to clean water in Myanmar. By partnering with organisations already on the ground in northwest Myanmar, we will be able to quickly deliver the lifesaving support that survivors need.

Since 2017, the UK has provided over £81m to assist Myanmar communities in Rakhine State with water, hygiene and sanitation, emergency food and nutrition services, and healthcare. Over £29.8m of this has directly supported Rohingya and other Muslim minorities. The UK has enhanced due diligence in place to ensure that no UK aid benefits the Myanmar military regime.

The UK is committed to supporting peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific and continues to stand with the people of Myanmar who are suffering once again. We reiterate our calls to an end to all violence, protection of civilians and full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to all those in need.