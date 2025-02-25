Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK announces largest sanctions package against Russia since 2022
Three years on from President Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the UK yesterday imposed over 100 new sanctions directly targeting those who continue to aid the invasion.
- 107 new sanctions announced as UK unleashes our largest sanctions package since the early days of the invasion.
- Milestone package targets Russian military supply chains, revenues fuelling Putin’s illegal war, and Kleptocrats driving profits for the Kremlin.
- Strengthening Ukraine’s hand will help to build a secure and prosperous Europe and UK – a foundation of the government’s Plan for Change.
Yesterday’s measures will target funds going into Putin’s war chest and propping up Russia’s kleptocratic system.
As the Prime Minister said last week, we are facing a once in a generation moment for the collective security of our continent. The UK is working with our Allies to put Ukraine in the best position to achieve peace through strength. Yesterday’s action is a further step towards this.
The sanctions will also target Russia’s military machine, entities in third countries who support it and the fragile supply networks that it relies on.
Targets include:
- Producers and suppliers of machine tools, electronics and dual-use goods for Russia’s military, including microprocessors used in weapons systems. These are based in a range of third countries including Central Asian states, Turkey, Thailand, India and China, which is the largest supplier of critical goods for Russia’s military.
- North Korean Defence Minister No Kwang Chol and other North Korean generals and senior officials complicit in deploying over 11,000 DPRK forces to Russia. Putin is using DPRK forces as cannon fodder; DPRK has suffered over 4,000 casualties.
- 13 Russian targets, including LLC Grant-Trade, its owner Marat Mustafaev and his sister Dinara Mustafaeva, who have used the company to funnel advanced European technology into Russia to support its illegal war.
For the first time, we are also using new powers to target foreign financial institutions supporting Russia’s war machine. We are sanctioning the Kyrgyzstan-based OJSC Keremet Bank, disrupting Russia’s use of the international financial system to support its war efforts.
Foreign Secretary, David Lammy yesterday said:
Today’s action, the largest in almost three years, underscores the UK’s commitment to Ukraine.
Every military supply line disrupted, every rouble blocked, and every enabler of Putin’s aggression exposed is a step towards a just and lasting peace, and towards security and prosperity in the UK as a part of this government’s Plan for Change.
Lasting peace will only be achieved through strength. That is why we are focused on putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position.
As the world marks the grim milestone of Putin’s full-scale invasion entering its fourth year, we cannot and will not turn our backs on Ukraine in their fight for our shared security.
Keeping the country safe is the Government’s first priority and an integral part of the Prime Minister’s Plan for Change. Sanctions against Russia’s military machine and the revenues fuelling it will improve the chances of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, which will benefit security and prosperity in the UK.
The new sanctions will put further pressure on Putin’s energy revenues, the most vital source of funding for his illegal invasion. They include specification of another 40 ‘shadow fleet’ ships carrying Russian oil. These vessels have collectively carried more than $5 billion worth of Russian oil and oil products in the last six months alone. The specifications bring the total number of oil tankers sanctioned by the UK to 133 – the highest of any nation in Europe.
Finally, we are sanctioning 14 ‘New Kleptocrats’, some of whom are fronting up strategic sectors of Russia’s economy. Among them are Roman Trotsenko, one of the wealthiest men in Russia, worth £2.2 billion.
After three years of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainians continue to defend their country and way of life with ingenuity and courage. They have shown that with the right support they can defend themselves against Russian aggression. Yesterday’s action will strengthen Ukraine’s hand at a critical time in their fight for our shared security.
Background
- A list of those sanctioned yesterday can be found here: List of Sanctions Targets - February 24 2025 (ODT, 20.9 KB)
- More information on the UK’s support to Ukraine can be found here
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-announces-largest-sanctions-package-against-russia-since-2022
