UK announces new education partnerships and projects in Rwanda

Africa Minister to launch new UK partnerships to increase girls’ access to education on visit to Rwanda

Two new education initiatives are set to be launched by the UK’s Minister for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell, during a three-day visit to Rwanda.

Under the UK’s new Girls in Rwanda Learn (GIRL) programme, the minister will sign a seven-year partnership with UNICEF that focuses on keeping girls in school who are at risk of dropping out and supporting children with disabilities.

He will also launch the British Council’s globally renowned Digital Library for the first time in Rwanda. This is part of the UK’s efforts to make educational resources available to all. Access to the library will be free for 12 months and provides over 80,000 resources.

The Minister will see the impact of British Investment Partnerships in Rwanda, visiting a water treatment plant that is part of a joint venture between British International Investment (BII) and Metito. BII supports companies helping developing countries and emerging economies grow. In Rwanda, this focuses on growth in key sectors such as water infrastructure, renewable energy, health, and telecommunications, providing hundreds of local jobs.

The UK Minister for Development and Africa Andrew Mitchell said:

During my visit to Rwanda, I will explore the depth and breadth of our relationship. Our two countries continue to work together on a range of issues important to both nations, and the region, including climate change and women and girls’ education. The long-term partnership between the UK and Rwanda is underpinned by our support to help eradicate poverty, educate children, especially girls, and provide British expertise to improve the delivery of public services for all.

Finally, the Minister will meet participants of the UK’s development programmes in Rwanda. He will hear how UK funding is helping families to build their resilience and sustainably exit poverty, while students in all primary schools across Rwanda are benefiting by their teachers receiving training in English and maths from UK experts.

High-level discussions will also take place with President of Rwanda Paul Kagame and Minister of Foreign Affairs Vincent Biruta, focusing on bilateral relations and regional issues. Minister Mitchell will also attend Rwanda’s annual gorilla naming ceremony, Kwita Izina , which aims to highlight conservations efforts to protect these endangered species.

The UK is a committed partner with Rwanda and will build on our economic partnership at the UK-African Investment Summit, which will be held in London in April 2024.

