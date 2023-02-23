UK announces new food security support for Yemen

The UK announces new UK food security support for Yemen as Russian invasion of Ukraine drives food and fuel price increases.

The UK will directly support up to 40,000 Yemeni people a month to alleviate hunger and poverty as part of a new package of food security support announced by Minister Andrew Mitchell today.

During a visit to Jordan the Minister signed an agreement launching the BRIGHTLY consortium, a government-NGO partnership to deliver the UK’s flagship food security programme in Yemen. The partnership will harness the expertise and access NGOs can provide and will have Yemenis at the heart of decision making.

As the World Food Programme noted in December, Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Yemen by pushing up food prices.

Minister for Development Andrew Mitchell said:

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has ratcheted up food and fuel prices in Yemen and pushed more Yemeni people into poverty. Today I am announcing further UK support to alleviate the impact of the humanitarian crisis in Yemen. The UK continues to work with our partners to extend the truce in Yemen and promote serious dialogue on ending the conflict for good.

The BRIGHTLY consortium is made up of NGOs and will work with and through local and international NGOs to provide cash transfers to up to 40,000 Yemenis per month. The simultaneous provision of cash and livelihood support has proven to be an effective approach to building resilience and empowering households to escape poverty.

This financial year, UK aid is already helping feed 200,000 people every month in Yemen, provide lifesaving health care for 800,000 women and children, and treat 85,000 severely malnourished children.

The announcement of new support comes at the end of a three-country visit to Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. In Turkey, the minister saw first-hand the impact of UK support to Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of the earthquake earlier this month.

In Saudi Arabia, Andrew Mitchell gave the keynote speech at the Riyadh Development Forum on 21st February, in which he made the case for ‘anticipatory action’ to mitigate the impacts of humanitarian crises on the most vulnerable and reduce humanitarian needs before they happen.

In Jordan, the Minister saw first-hand the continuing impact of the conflict in Syria when he visited the Zaatari refugee camp, which he helped to set up as Secretary of State for Development in 2012. This year UK Aid has supported 70,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan, and helped provide a quality education to 150,000 children. UK Aid to Jordan is also helping the most vulnerable Jordanians and supporting Jordan’s economic stability.

Minister Mitchell met with Prime Minister Dr Bisher Al-Khasawneh to reinforce the strength of the bilateral partnership and commit to continuing to support Jordan’s economic, political and public sector reform.

He also signed an agreement with the Jordanian Minister of Planning and International Cooperation to provide new support for the delivery of Jordan’s National Action Plan (JONAP) on Women Peace and Security. The JONAP has so far seen women’s participation across all of Jordan’s security institutions increase significantly.